Diane von Furstenberg goes French Riviera -- ooh la la

Inspiration: Sunshine and the blue waters of the French Riviera 1950s style (think Brigitte Bardot) inspired von Furstenberg’s collection that included bold checks, vibrant colors and graphic patterns ...sometimes all in one look.

The vibe: Flirty, upbeat, exuberant … with Barry White crooning in the background, the celebrity-packed house was in for a delightful ride on a runway that boasted models as diverse as Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell …talk about two ends of the spectrum. They both looked swell, however -- Jenner in a fitted black-and-white gingham number, Campbell in frothy white cocktail job.

Lust-o-meter: For those who can wear them, bra tops over full skirts -- so crisp and coquettish; any one of the lineup’s luscious “Riviera blue” looks that featured a white bud woodcut print and a chiffon printed dress with checks and florals that von Furstenberg herself wore as she took her runway bow.

What the …?: Though we loved that the sun cooperated with von Furstenberg’s French Riviera theme, show attendees facing the gigantic windows at Spring Studios on Varick Street were virtually blinded, while those with their backs to them, fried. Pass the SPF.

Our take: Fresh and lovely and distinctly Diane.