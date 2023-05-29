New East End stores and pop-ups open in Southampton for summer 2023

It’s a busy, busy retail season in the Hamptons, with a slew of new stores debuting. Our first stop is a deep dive into Southampton, where there’s plenty of action and a captivating range of stores that sate all types of shoppers’ desire — whether you’ve got the hankering for some stellar vintage looks, are in an entirely beachy frame of mind or are looking for the latest and greatest sneakers. “I’m very optimistic this season,” says Jesse Warren, Southampton mayor. “Things are looking good. We have a great mix of small, independent stores as well as national and international retailers.” Here’s where to shop this summer. It’s easy to catch the joyful vibe at fashion designer Alex Vinash’ new shop — monkey chandeliers, banana leaf wallpaper, disco balls — backed by “tropical music,” all setting the scene. It’s a busy, busy retail season in the Hamptons, with a slew of new stores debuting. Our first stop is a deep dive into Southampton, where there’s plenty of action and a captivating range of stores that sate all types of shoppers’ desire — whether you’ve got the hankering for some stellar vintage looks, are in an entirely beachy frame of mind or are looking for the latest and greatest sneakers.

“I’m very optimistic this season,” says Jesse Warren, Southampton mayor. “Things are looking good. We have a great mix of small, independent stores as well as national and international retailers.”

Here’s where to shop this summer.

Alex Vinash

Find women's and men's clothing, from bathing suits to blazers, at Alex Vinash's new shop in Southampton. Credit: Alex Vinash

It’s easy to catch the joyful vibe at fashion designer Alex Vinash’ new shop — monkey chandeliers, banana leaf wallpaper, disco balls — backed by “tropical music,” all setting the scene. Vinash, a Buenos Aires-born, former professional ice-skating champ is well-known for his style chops having dressed Billy Porter and a slew of other stars. Find women’s clothing — blouses, dresses, gowns even — in linen, silk and cotton ($100-$600); a full men’s lineup, everything from bathing suits to blazers ($150-$300); a long table displaying fabulous costume jewelry (starting at $100); summery raffia bags ($125) along with candles, books and other giftware. A Vinash signature? The giant bow spotted on the likes of Martha Stewart and other celebs. “The big bow sometimes has more romantic appeal than sequins,” says the designer. He’s hoping to host customers and friends alike. “It’s an experience here,” he says. “I want to transport people and I hope they’ll come for coffee and wine, and even just sit on the couch and hang out.”

More info: 25 Hampton Road, 646-402-3676, Alexvinash.com

Hours: Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with some extended hours

ba&sh

Laura Lund, general manager at ba&sh in Southampton, shows the summer collection on May 19. Credit: Randee Daddona

It’s a new location and a fresh concept for ba&sh, the chic, global Parisian brand of womenswear, that somehow melds elegance and sass with a bit of romance. Wardrobe options run the gamut here from colored flip-flops ($55, a collab with Havaianas), to playful tops (starting at $80) to French Riviera-worthy bathing suits (tops and bottoms, $85 each), to effortless-yet-alluring sun dresses (starting at $275), saucy matching sets, bags and shoes. The overall take away: statement makers across the board. Ooh-la-la!

More info: 22 Main St., 631-204-5994, ba-sh.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily

Brochu Walker

If quiet-luxe is your thing, then Brochu Walker is your place, with its restrained fashion sensibilities offering well-made, pared back chic across the board. The brand’s chief executive officer, Karine Dubner, says, “I fell in love with the Hamptons two years ago and was determined to open a store. There is a sense of freedom, nature and community that I have never felt before.” Likewise, it will be easy to fall in love with the women’s clothing In the serene 1,100-square-foot space. Here, find sustainable, summery pieces that are easy to wear, and subtle standouts — tops, skirts, dresses and pants (starting at $158) along with jewelry, footwear and even the brand’s recently released fragrance, Morning Light.

More info: 11 Main St., Brochuwalker.com

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Le Closet

Le Closet is a curated consignment store with a new "Sneaker Room," located in Southampton. Credit: Apollo Fields

Get your kicks (literally) at this curated consignment store that carries pre-worn luxury names such as Chanel, Dior and Gucci and has recently added a “sneaker room” where a selection of new, coveted styles of sneakers such as Jordans, Nike Mids and Dunks are available (prices from $100-$450, sizes from women’s five to men’s 13) and customers can expect a continuous shipments of more that 150 pairs. Special orders available on request.

More info: 9 Windmill Lane, 860-726-3626, Leclosetnewyork.com

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Respoke

Respoke's Southampton location has a lovely outdoor deck and in addition to the merchandise, a rotating art series. Credit: Respoke

Years ago, Michael Tonello and Chris Bartick sought out an extraordinary summer shoe — the espadrille — but wanted it to have an identity all its own. As an avid collector of luxury designer scarves, Tonello and his partner ultimately figured out a way to produce super snazzy, high-quality footwear, repurposing those beautiful scarves and building them into the shoe. Today, Respoke offers the graphic, fancy footwork, manufactured in Spain, for men, women (around $545) and kids ($245) along with other products: bucket hats, sneakers and ready-to-wear. The Southampton location has a lovely outdoor deck and in addition to the merchandise, a rotating art series.

More info: 99 Jobs Lane, 631-204-6262, Respoke.com

Hours: 10 to 6 p.m., daily

Morphew

Partners Bridgette Morphew and Jason Lyons have put together a dazzling treasure trove of vintage goods at their new Southampton store, Morphew. Credit: Eric Striffler Photography

Partners Bridgette Morphew and Jason Lyons have put together a dazzling treasure trove of vintage goods focusing on clothing but also including a smattering accessories and housewares in this sunlit space that is a feast for the eye. “Our goal is to morph this casual luxury beachside aesthetic with the sexy maximalism Morphew is known for," says Lyons, the creative director. Find vintage fashion from designers such as YSL, Alaia, Armani, Valentino and loads more, along with the brand’s own Hamptons edit of vintage fabric scarf dresses, beach coats and hand embroidered tablecloths dresses made of “grandma’s old linens.” Men aren’t left out. For them, '20s linens, '40s Hawaiian-print shirts, rat pack-era smoking jackets and groovy pieces from the '70s. Sunglass lovers will delight in a cache of '80s Dior sunglasses. And then there are the eclectic homewares and furnishings including the store’s own wallpaper collection inspired in part from the vacation home of Yves Saint Laurent in crisp summer blues, whites and sepia. Prices run the gamut from $48 for a candle to $298 for a striking feather cape to $18,000 for a vintage haute couture gown.

More info: 56 Hampton Rd., 212-564-4331, Morphewworld.com

Hours: 10 to 6 p.m., daily

Faherty

This is the third Hamptons location for Faherty (others are in Amagansett and Sag Harbor), that sun-inspired brand from twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty where well-made, stylish, beachy duds for men, women and kids abound and where environmentally responsible fibers — organic cotton, recycled polyester, linen and hemp — are mainstays. The laid-back mix includes sun-washed swim trunks ($128) and a fish scale printed short-sleeve button down ($138); for dudes; airy drawstring pants ($178) and throw-on gauzy dresses ($158) for gals; fun jumpsuits for little girls ($78) and preppy swim trunks ($68) for boys. Find a slew of accessories including sunglasses, hats and bags, and of course, those all-important beach blankets. In all, good vibrations.

More info: 50 Main St., Faherty.com

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Valentina Kova

Luxury womenswear and fine jewelry are the calling cards of Russian- born designer Valentina Kova who is inspired by nature (her jewelry tells the story — there’s a whole “creatures” collection of rings featuring peacocks, roosters, frogs and chickens in diamonds and 18k gold). Find swanky silk dresses and separates in timeless silhouettes (not boring, there’s even a zesty print featuring oranges), accessories and even fragrances. One, by Parfums Quartana is called “Hemlock” ($145) with notes of green grass, white floral and vanilla and is dubbed “delicate yet entrapping.”

More info: 38 Jobs Lane, Valentinakova.com

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.