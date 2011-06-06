Fit to be tied: A classic accessory returns

Mom wore them. Grandma, too.

"But now women in their 20s are being drawn to them for the first time," says Brooke Jaffe, Bloomingdale's fashion director of accessories.

She's talking scarves -- usually silk or other lightweight fabric, in bold shades and vivid prints. They're everywhere this season.

"It's all part of the return to ladylike classics," she explains, "whether you tie a scarf on a handbag strap, wrap it round your neck, or let it hang in a triangle, cowboy-style, down your back. It's a great exclamation point to a look."

You'll find plenty to choose from at Bloomingdale's, Saks, Nordstrom, Gap -- and several other sources you'd never expect.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bestselling author Brenda Novak is selling a scarf with a quote from her upcoming novel, "Inside." It's $120, and all proceeds benefit diabetes research (her youngest son has the disease).

And Tupperware enlisted Aimee David of e.vil (a new fashion line and cult fave) to design tees and a scarf for their "Chain of Confidence" campaign (a social media program helping women counsel each other). The scarf, emblazoned with colorful, kitschy kitchenware, is just $35; all proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Fun, charitable -- and reminds you where to store your leftovers. Let's see Prada try to top that.

Tie right

Choosing a scarf is one thing. Tying it is another. Bloomingdale's tries to help, offering illustrations of various scarf styles and how to tie them. Look for the signs in stores, or visit bloomingdales.com and click on "The Silk Scarf" in the "Jewelry & Accessories" section.