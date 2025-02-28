Longtime friends reopen HipChix in Smithtown

Michele Saxon had been a longtime customer of women's boutique HipChix in Smithtown before she became a co-owner in November. "One day this past September, I came in to ask for a donation for the Smithtown Bulls baseball fundraiser and that’s when I found out the owners were thinking of selling," she says.

When Saxon left the boutique, she immediately texted her longtime friend, Melinda Hanson. Hanson's response was, " 'Are we going to buy it?’" Saxon says. "I said, ‘I don’t know, are we?’ and the rest just fell into place from there."

Saxon, 51, of Nesconset, and Hanson, 46, of St. James, have known each other for more than 20 years but had never run a business together.

The women were on different career paths; Hanson has owned a dental practice in Saint James with her husband, Eric, since 2004; and Saxon previously owned a tanning salon called SunKissed Tanning in Oakdale.

The friends jumped at the opportunity to take over the shop due to their shared love of fashion and desire to run a business in their hometown.

The women have learned a lot from one another in life and business, like the importance of patience, trust and laughing, notes Saxon. "We’ve discovered how to balance creativity with practicality and consider each other's thoughts and opinions," she says. "In life, we’ve learned to appreciate the little moments, stay grounded, enjoy the journey, and always have each other’s backs, no matter what."

If they are presented with a hurdle, the duo makes decisions together and handles challenges as a team.

The boutique owners strive to build genuine relationships with their customers.

"We don't want anyone to feel like just a transaction," Saxon says. "We believe in offering more than just trendy, stylish clothing and accessories. We aim to create a welcoming, personalized experience, where our customers feel valued and heard."

The shop sells dresses, pants, skirts and T-shirts for women with prices ranging from $45-$120.

HipChix, 21 Singer Lane, Smithtown, 631-366-4537