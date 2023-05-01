Mobile businesses on Long Island: Hometown Flower Co., Southhampton Soap Co. and Barna Bee Honey 

When you’re shopping for a special gift or a little self-indulgence, some of the coolest items aren’t found in stores, but on wheels. Long Island companies that sell products out of their mobile pop-ups at farmers markets, special events and beyond are becoming a popular alternative to brick-and-mortar stores. On the road again is their shared motto. Owners of these traveling companies appreciate the lower overhead, the flexibility as well as the access to locales across Nassau and Suffolk countries. Buckle up and ride along for a tour of three local businesses that are custom designed to turn heads: Specialty: Locally grown blossoms for private events, pop-ups, photo shoots, flower bars and workshops. Hot wheels: The fleet includes a Baby Blue, a 1976 Ford F-100, and Bitty Blue, a refurbished 1960s Vespa turned flower cart. You can rent either vehicle for non-floral affairs. In the driver’s seat: Huntington residents Jaclyn Rutigliano and husband Marc Iervolino, both 36, launched their company on Mother’s Day weekend in 2019. “The truck let us test drive the business,” Rutigliano says, “and even though I’m from Long Island, it’s a great way to pop up in towns that I wanted to explore.” Bestsellers: Custom bouquets are $35 and up, and flower crowns start at $30 at pop-up events. Other pricing varies based on the activity, number of participants and location. Find them: Attend an upcoming workshop on making fresh floral crowns June 10 at Bridge Lane Wine in Mattituck. More dates and events will appear on Instagram. Off-road options: A permanent studio to complement their mobile fleet is set to open in June at 333 Main St., in Huntington. INFO: 516-644-9105, hometownflowerco.com Specialty: Handcrafted natural bath and body products. Hot wheels: The traveling apothecary rolled out Christmas 2021 and is contained in a 1975 Chevy van. In the driver’s seat: Water Mill-based Deborah and husband Chris O'Shaughnessy have been crafting soap for over a decade, a venture inspired by her sensitive skin needs. They began selling soaps at holiday gift shows, expanded to local shops and then opened their own store in 2018 that closed during the pandemic. Deborah's background in teaching and art and Chris' knack for finishing antiques come in handy. “I do the scents,” she says. “Chris handles production.” Bestsellers: The product line features soaps, scrubs and soaks for a lifestyle “experience.” Soap bars cost $12 each and come in 24 scents. Signature seaside spa (with kelp and sea clay), relaxation blend (lavender, clary sage, and lemongrass) and uplifting geranium are three of the most popular bars. Find them: They'll roll up to the Montauk Farmers Market, which runs on Thursday and starts in May. “This year, we are getting ready to take the van on the road more,” she says. Off-road options: Local shops including Hildreth’s Home Goods in Southampton. INFO: 631-287-7627, southamptonsoapcompany.com Specialty: Raw natural honey made from nectar collected by bees from local blooms Hot wheels: The 1994 Suzuki Carry truck was shipped from Japan to Long Island and customized with a bold yellow paint job upon arrival. In the driver’s seat: Margaret Barna, a Holbrook-based single mom in her 40s from Belgium, is a fourth-generation honey maker whose family is still in the buzz, er, biz in Europe. Her truck sweetens her business and her day. “People smile and point at the truck,” she says. “The reaction I get from people genuinely makes my day.” She’s currently considering names: “The Stinger” and “The Honey Honker” are in the running. Bestsellers: Long Island Honey and Blueberry Honey are two bestsellers that sell for $23 for a 12-ounce jar or two jars for $40. Beeswax blend candles called Burnt Honey are $25. Find them: May 7 at St. Patrick School in Smithtown and Sundays from June through November at Babylon Farmer’s Market in Argyle Park. Off-road options: Local food shops including Lombardi’s Love Lane market (in Mattituck), plus the Crushed Olive (in Babylon, Commack, Huntington, Sayville and Stony Brook). INFO: 631-615-6140, barnabeehoney.com

When you’re shopping for a special gift or a little self-indulgence, some of the coolest items aren’t found in stores, but on wheels. Long Island companies that sell products out of their mobile pop-ups at farmers markets, special events and beyond are becoming a popular alternative to brick-and-mortar stores. On the road again is their shared motto.

Owners of these traveling companies appreciate the lower overhead, the flexibility as well as the access to locales across Nassau and Suffolk countries. Buckle up and ride along for a tour of three local businesses that are custom designed to turn heads:

Hometown Flower Co.

Specialty: Locally grown blossoms for private events, pop-ups, photo shoots, flower bars and workshops.

Hot wheels: The fleet includes a Baby Blue, a 1976 Ford F-100, and Bitty Blue, a refurbished 1960s Vespa turned flower cart. You can rent either vehicle for non-floral affairs.

In the driver’s seat: Huntington residents Jaclyn Rutigliano and husband Marc Iervolino, both 36, launched their company on Mother’s Day weekend in 2019. “The truck let us test drive the business,” Rutigliano says, “and even though I’m from Long Island, it’s a great way to pop up in towns that I wanted to explore.”

Hometown Flower Co. vehicles used for a mobile business in Huntington. The two vehicles in the fleet are Baby Blue, a 1974 Ford F-100 truck and Bitty Blue, a Vespa Scooter. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Bestsellers: Custom bouquets are $35 and up, and flower crowns start at $30 at pop-up events. Other pricing varies based on the activity, number of participants and location.

Find them: Attend an upcoming workshop on making fresh floral crowns June 10 at Bridge Lane Wine in Mattituck. More dates and events will appear on Instagram.

Off-road options: A permanent studio to complement their mobile fleet is set to open in June at 333 Main St., in Huntington.

INFO: 516-644-9105, hometownflowerco.com

Southampton Soap Co.

Specialty: Handcrafted natural bath and body products.

Hot wheels: The traveling apothecary rolled out Christmas 2021 and is contained in a 1975 Chevy van.

In the driver’s seat: Water Mill-based Deborah and husband Chris O'Shaughnessy have been crafting soap for over a decade, a venture inspired by her sensitive skin needs. They began selling soaps at holiday gift shows, expanded to local shops and then opened their own store in 2018 that closed during the pandemic. Deborah's background in teaching and art and Chris' knack for finishing antiques come in handy. “I do the scents,” she says. “Chris handles production.”

Various products inside the vintage 1975 Chevy step van that the Southampton Soap Company uses as a mobile storefront for their products. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Bestsellers: The product line features soaps, scrubs and soaks for a lifestyle “experience.” Soap bars cost $12 each and come in 24 scents. Signature seaside spa (with kelp and sea clay), relaxation blend (lavender, clary sage, and lemongrass) and uplifting geranium are three of the most popular bars.

Find them: They'll roll up to the Montauk Farmers Market, which runs on Thursday and starts in May. “This year, we are getting ready to take the van on the road more,” she says.

Off-road options: Local shops including Hildreth’s Home Goods in Southampton.

INFO: 631-287-7627, southamptonsoapcompany.com

Barna Bee Honey

Specialty: Raw natural honey made from nectar collected by bees from local blooms

Hot wheels: The 1994 Suzuki Carry truck was shipped from Japan to Long Island and customized with a bold yellow paint job upon arrival.

In the driver’s seat: Margaret Barna, a Holbrook-based single mom in her 40s from Belgium, is a fourth-generation honey maker whose family is still in the buzz, er, biz in Europe. Her truck sweetens her business and her day. “People smile and point at the truck,” she says. “The reaction I get from people genuinely makes my day.” She’s currently considering names: “The Stinger” and “The Honey Honker” are in the running.

Barna Bee Honey operates from a 1994 Suzuki Carry truck that Holbrook-based owner Margaret Barna had shipped from Japan. Credit: Barna Bee Honey/Barna Bee Honey

Bestsellers: Long Island Honey and Blueberry Honey are two bestsellers that sell for $23 for a 12-ounce jar or two jars for $40. Beeswax blend candles called Burnt Honey are $25.

Find them: May 7 at St. Patrick School in Smithtown and Sundays from June through November at Babylon Farmer’s Market in Argyle Park.

Off-road options: Local food shops including Lombardi’s Love Lane market (in Mattituck), plus the Crushed Olive (in Babylon, Commack, Huntington, Sayville and Stony Brook).

INFO: 631-615-6140, barnabeehoney.com