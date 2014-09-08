It takes a thief

Model and Long Islander Carol Alt was a front-row guest at the Dennis Basso show, but she wasn’t just watching — she was shooting a movie with her crew in the photo pit. The film, called “Stealing Chanel,” is about the ex-wife of a Russian oligarch, who loves expensive clothes and gets someone to steal them for her, Alt said.

As some of Basso’s most expensive clothes glided by on the runway, Alt mugged with her costar, Adam LaVorgna, who held a small spy camera. He plays Alt’s love interest and the clothing thief. The film is due out next year, and, well, we can’t wait.