Jada Pinkett-Smith and mom lend Siriano support

It was like mother, like daughter backstage at Christian Siriano on Saturday.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, held court, both turned out in Siriano designs. They were there “to support Christian,” said Banfield-Jones. The designer and Pinkett-Smith were both born and raised in Maryland and went to the same school (Baltimore School for the Arts).

“My mom loves him,” said Pinkett-Smith, wearing a white top and a crystal-dotted beige skirt of chiffon and satin. She looked great but admitted, “I was supposed to wear something else, but it didn’t fit.”

Apparently, the designer had to hurry up and find something else for her to put on for the show. We wouldn’t have guessed it.