Jason Wu's sleek spring collection

The inspiration: Charlotte Rampling—delectable and devastatingly beautiful English actress (catch her in “Georgy Girl,” Woody Allen’s “Stardust Memories,” and Sidney Lumet’s “The Verdict “ with Paul Newman).

The vibe: Whispers of the 1970s, in the swoosh of a flowing midi-length silk dress, a slit-high olive suede skirt, or slouchy silk trousers. But it’s just a whisper—this is a contemporary collection for women with modern flair.

The lust-o-meter: Grab Jason Wu's “denim tweed”—make that denim-ISH, as it’s actually a blue silk tweed that mimics denim on a crop jacket and short skirt, or a sleeveless slit dress. And that “Diane” shoulder bag (inspired by actress—and Wu muse—Diane Kruger), in soft calf leather, python and croc, topped with his signature light gold hardware.

Hmmm…: Nothing to “hmmm” about here, except maybe the number of women in the audience wearing sweaters. Fall is upon us, but it’s 85 degrees! (Ohhh, for the life of central air luxury condos, town cars and never having to be outside too long.)

Our take: This line confers easy style without the effort of gimmicks or overly indulgent ornamentation. There is a simple grace to Wu-wear, which will have people saying “She looks great,” not “That dress looks great.” It’s a subtle but significant distinction.