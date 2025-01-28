Things to DoFashion and Shopping

Julien Fournié's "First Circus" turns couture into a theatrical spectacle in Paris

Models wear creations as part of the Julien Fournie Haute...

Models wear creations as part of the Julien Fournie Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Credit: AP/Lewis Joly

By The Associated Press

PARIS —

Julien Fournié pulled out all the stops Tuesday at the Théâtre Mogador, presenting “First Circus,” a daring haute couture that provocatively blurred the boundaries between fashion and performance. It was a fantastical spectacle, equal parts wacky and spellbinding, and a fitting tribute to the designer’s childhood imagination and flair for the theatrical.

Touches of Gothic lent the event a devilish edge, as seen in a figure-hugging checked gown segmented with black panels. The model, her face eerily painted and her hair jet black, strutted like a burlesque specter, embodying a fusion of couture drama and carnival mischief.

The whimsy continued with a model clad in a shiny suit jacket and a rabbit-face mask, who fired a glitter gun across the audience—a moment of chaotic, glimmering joy that epitomized the collection’s freewheeling spirit. And just when the show seemed to reach peak madness, a woman in a giant pink tutu with a helmet and knee pads barreled down the runway, cementing Fournié’s commitment to redefining haute couture through humor, audacity, and theatricality.

“This collection,“ Fournie said, ”is a celebration of the imagination, a nod to the shy child I once was, who invented fantastical characters far from prying eyes.”

Through this collection, Fournié brought to life an array of personalities — superheroes, aliens, and witches — all realized with artisanal craftsmanship and innovative techniques.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME