KFC Extra Crispy Sunscreen leaves you smelling like fried chicken

Sunscreen that leaves you feeling extra crispy may sound counter-intuitive, but it is exactly what KFC is cooking up.

As part of its Extra Crispy menu, KFC has introduced KFC Extra Crispy Sunscreen, which is decidedly nonedible. The product is SPF 30, is Colonel Sanders-approved and smells like chicken.

KFC fans everywhere were initially disappointed when the popular product sold out in record time but fortunately for them, they will be able to get their greasy mitts on the stuff now: The company has announced that they are releasing an additional 3,000 bottles for free on Friday, August 26, only. Fans can claim their free bottle (while supplies last) by going to ExtraCrispySunscreen.com and completing the request form.

If you miss the window to order or smelling like fried chicken just isn't your thing, KFC plans to release a sponsored Snapchat lens on Saturday, August 27, that will allow fans to Colonel-ize themselves with glasses, bowties, goatees and age spots.