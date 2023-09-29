Babe Made Fall Fest coming to Breeze Hill Farm in Peconic

Long Island’s Babe Made Fall Fest makes its return Oct. 7, at Breeze Hill Farm in Peconic.

The free festival showcases local female-owned businesses, while also providing attendees with “a fun-filled day out on the East End,” says organizer Jennifer Fasano Holgerson, 46, of Deer Park. Attendees can expect shopping, yoga classes, music, fall-inspired installations for photos, food vendors, a mobile bar serving mocktails, cocktails and more from noon to 3 p.m.

Holgerson is the founder of Babes in Business Long Island, a networking organization for female entrepreneurs offering events, workshops and retreats. She's been in the entrepreneurial space for more than 10 years and has been operating Babes in Business for four years.

Her first Babe Made event was in the spring of 2020. Holgerson created the festival as a way to “bring together female-owned businesses, highlight their brands, and bring together families, friends and the community," she says. "Our goal is to create a fun, interactive and exciting environment that families will enjoy and where the businesses can be highlighted and grow their brand awareness on Long Island.”

This year, more than 50 businesses will be part of the festival, including Pretty Little Pearl Boutique, which is run by Theodora Mamounas, 31, of Wantagh. Mamounas’ boutique includes everything from clothing and accessories to candles and gift items, with prices ranging from $10 to $100 and locations in Wantagh and Stewart Manor.

“I’ve been a part of the Babes In Business Long Island community since 2021 and I haven’t missed an event ever since,” says Mamounas who notes it's her "absolute favorite event." Mamounas will be selling fall-inspired merch and clothing at the event.

Other vendors will include Inhales Wellness in St. James, Red Barn Boutique in Bellport and online shop Noravie. An Eat Me Drink Me food truck, Angie’s Empenandas and Boards by Summer will serve up food, and Handlebar, a mobile bar service, will provide drinks. Drive up DJ’s will oversee the music.

Activities for a fee include permanent jewelry making with Linkd, a traveling permanent jewelry service, tarot card readings from Spirit + Soul Studio in Babylon, yoga classes with Illastrate and Inhales Wellness and apple picking on Breeze Hill Farm’s 500-acre apple orchard.

31215 County Rd., Route 48, Peconic, for event info:: 631-876-5159