Brothers behind Loop Men open Loop Port Washington for women's wear

At Loop Port Washington — the new women’s fashion boutique opened by Afshin Haghani and his brother David a few months ago — the cleverly curated fashion mix includes what Afshin calls a “best-fitting” tank top.

“We’ve sold more than 500 of this one tank,” says Afshin of this $60 apparently not-so-basic piece.

Want to know the brand? Too bad. Afshin’s not telling. "It’s an exclusive to us in the immediate area and I don’t want anybody else to find out about it."

That said, he’s not at all secretive about his new store, a mere 20 minutes away from the Haghanis’ two other shops, Gallery Couture and Loop Men, both in Manhasset. The brothers have long been watching the 2,000-square-foot emporium located in a spot that was formerly another women’s store but sat vacant for a few years. “We kept eyeballing the space,” says Afshin. “There were moments where we sat across the street from it watching the traffic go by. And then enough was enough. We just took it.”

Before opening, there was a gut renovation and redesign that took nine months and was inspired by Afshin’s travels.

“The whole concept of the store is ‘Japandi,’ " he says referring to the east-meets-west movement that combines Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics. “It’s very tranquil, light, airy and easy on the eye. The space has great karma and energy. When you enter, you just want to sit in the front of the store and meditate.”

Of course, there’s not much meditating to be done with the selection of women’s clothes here, offerings that, overall, Afshin describes as “quiet luxury.” Find quality T-shirts from the likes of Majestic, sweaters from the Autumn Cashmere label, knits by Margaret O’Leary, Just Bee Queen and Xirena, colorful resort-inspired wear from Figue and the quality non-trendy trends from brands like Go Silk, Ulla Johnson, Staud and Brochu Walker.

The brothers aren’t worried a bit about the proximity of their other woman’s store, an established fashion go-to for some 31 years, diluting sales here. “The customers are totally different,” says Afshin. “ At Gallery Couture, people come from all over … after three decades they know us for work clothes, dressier events and parties.”

In Port Washington, he says, “It’s much more about casual luxury with a Bohemian twist.” And he notes that besides the vibrant and eclectic inventory, the store’s strengths come by way of how they put the looks together. “Our stores are never about a brand but the styling of different brands. I buy limited amounts of all items and we put them together differently on different people. We are geared toward your body type and needs in life,” he says.

Is this the last outpost for the Haghani brothers? “Maybe the next step is to open Loop Garden City or Loop Locust Valley,” says Afshin who is definitely not ruling out expansion. “The idea of opening small shops in smaller cities throughout Long Island with a luxe casual/international flair and an accessible price point, that’s a dream,” he says.

Loop Port Washington, 11 Main St., 516-767-1100.