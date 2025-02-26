Tracee Ellis Ross walks for Marni in ambitious collection during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN — Marni creative director Francesco Risso set up an impromptu jazz club and invited friends like Tracee Ellis Ross to model his latest collection during Milan Fashion Week previews on Wednesday for Fall-Winter 2025-26.

The idea for the collection came during a month-long residency in London with Nigerian artists Slawn and Soldier, creating for the sake of creating. Risso took up painting again, and the collaboration produced artworks that appear on some of the pieces.

“Our hands were dancing together, literally,’’ Risso said backstage.

Risso intends the ambitious collection with sculptural elements to be a sort of “seed vault” for future collections.

Oversized flowers were painted on suits, the long stems extending from the bias-cut jackets. A bumblebee sweater was a whimsical piece of knit sculpture. Wool coats puffed in the back, like cocoons.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s time for reflection,’’ Risso said. “It’s time to preserve.”