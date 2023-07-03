What is mermaidcore? The fin-tastic style is trending this summer

Buh-bye to last summer’s beachy crisp “coastal grandmother” style movement. Hello, “mermaidcore,” the fashion craze making a splash (a tidal wave, really) due in part to the release of the Disney movie, “The Little Mermaid,” and, likely, interest in the mystical siren overall.

While there are plenty of literal takes on mermaids, more to the point is the trend toward seductive, shimmering clothes in seaworthy shades such as blue, aqua and lavender. Included in the mix: diaphanous fabrics, scalloped edges, fin-evoking ruffles, fishing netlike crochet, and a glowing opalescence conjuring the inside of an oyster. And when it comes to jewelry, this summer’s hottest looks include shells in all shapes and sizes along with other amphibious creature references.

At Bloomingdale’s, fashion director Arielle Siboni recognized the theme early on as she shopped the 2023 resort marketplace last year. “I kept seeing styles during market that resembled modern-day mermaid attire. The trend continued throughout the season with lots of crochet, slip dresses, paillettes and even literal fishtail silhouettes in various shades of blue. Coming off a market saturated with pinks,” she says, referring, perhaps, to Barbiecore, which was fashion’s last obsession, “it definitely felt refreshing.” The retailer is so hooked on the current rage that it has dedicated an entire page on its website to mermaidcore, offering tips on how to channel your inner mermaid, and “electrify your wardrobe with a look as magic as the myth it’s named for.”

Research data supports Siboni’s intuition. In late May, Women’s Wear Daily took a deep dive into the category, reporting that there has been a 736% spike in Google searches for “mermaid style,” and a 614% uptick in searches for “mermaidcore” on Pinterest. And the mermaid aesthetic is making waves on the red carpet as well with luminaries turning out in all kinds of seaworthy looks. Heidi Klum wore a wet-look silvery number to the Fashion Trust U.S. awards and carried a fishbowl-inspired purse complete with goldfish. Naomi Campbell donned a Schiaparelli Couture gown with a sea shell bralette at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this year. And Kim Kardashian turned up at the Met Gala bedecked in a gown of pearls.

Shopping mermaidcore

Shell necklace ($48 at Free People); mermaid graphic T-shirt ($39.50 at J. Crew); charm necklace ($248 at Kate Spade); shell headband ($58 at Free People); and turtle earrings ($3.99 at Claire's). Credit: Claire’s, J. Crew, Free People, Kate Spade

Cuff bracelet ($49.50 at J. Crew); braid chains ($38 at Free People); onepiece swimsuit ($54.94 at Aerie); sequin dress ($950, Bloomingdale's); wallet ($128 at Kate Spade). Credit: Aerie, J. Crew, Free People, Bloomingdale's, Kate Spade

“It’s definitely not the sailor look of yesteryear,” says Afshin Haghani, co-owner of chic women’s stores Gallery Couture in Manhasset and Loop in Port Washington. “When you think of coastal grandmother you think tailored white pants with blue striped tops. We’ve moved from that to a more bohemian, sexy beach woman.”

Haghani says his bestsellers include, “oceanic color tones, prints with a sunset vibe, tactile fabrics like crochet and longer, iridescent skirts and dresses. There’s a certain sense of romance to it all,” he explains. Rather than buttoned up, the appeal is looser, he says. “It’s messy hair, freckles, a little sunburn. There’s an ease.”

Siboni, in part, credits the film for fashion’s drive toward the deep sea, but adds that, “customers have been looking for escapist and maximalist fashion post pandemic and this serves as a fun departure from the minimalist fashion cycle we’re currently in.” And she says this trend works for all ages from little girl on up. “It’s pretty democratic. It’s about how you style it.”

But does mermaidcore have, ahem, legs? Debatable says the fashion director. “Fashion is cyclical. I think elements of the trend will exist for seasons to come … crochet is showing no signs of slowing down. That being said, trends are constantly evolving … we’ll just have to wait and see.”