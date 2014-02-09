Monique Lhuillier at New York Fashion Week: Designer Q&A

Before her Fall 2014 runway show, we caught up with designer Monique Lhuillier. She dished on the new collection, fashion week nerves and her number one style tip.

What is your favorite part of fashion week?

My favorite part is here, backstage getting ready for the show to start.

Do you still get stressed out?

I do. I actually had to get on the treadmill this morning and do a little stretching to just relax a little bit and get it out.

How is this collection different from ones you've done in the past?

This one is definitely a darker collection for me. It shows this mysterious and more edgy side of the Monique woman.

What style advice do you have for women?

Always wear what looks best on your body. It doesn't matter what the trend is, everyone needs to wear what looks best on them, not what everyone else says they should wear.