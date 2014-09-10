Naomi Campbell celebrates with Badgley Mischka

Design team Mark Badgley and James Mischka marked their silver anniversary in business with a grand finale at their runway show at Lincoln Center on Tuesday with about 1,000 silver balloons that dropped from the ceiling and a runway bow with none other than Naomi Campbell, who wore their gold-and-silver strapless sequin mini dress ... and wore it well.

Campbell came, Mischka said backstage, because “she was in our very first show 25 years ago. Who better to be with us today?”

Besides the balloons and Campbell, the design duos’ runway offered a few other surprises, too — models in ethereal, sparkling dresses with blue eyebrows (!) and bright hair extensions. The look fed into the inspiration of Marie Antoinette on the moon.

Backstage, there was also a big white cake that was decorated with silver streamers but unfortunately the cake was fake. We checked (because we wanted a piece).