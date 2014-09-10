Oscar de la Renta spring 2015 collection: The designer sends flowers

Inspiration: A lush, flower-trimmed runway opening was as fragrant as spring and it seemed clear that de la Renta went to the garden for inspiration at his spring 2015 show which was presented Tuesday in his midtown showroom.

The vibe: As fresh as a daisy -- in fact one dress was embroidered with daisies -- but it wasn’t only about florals. Lush petal pink and Wedgewood blue oversized buffalo checks opened the show -- smart and sweet. Innocence and sophistication met up in light lacy looks of eyelet and elaborately cut lace. Sheer fabrics were sexy and just slightly risqué. The show unfolded into fancier territory -- luxurious -- ending with epic gowns -- some hand-painted, a two-piecer (yes, de la Renta does do a crop top) in pink and yellow, another in key lime silk shorter in the front with a sweeping train.

Lust-o-meter: Fur wearers will swoon for the mink trapeze coat with English garden embroidery; the buffalo checks were stellar and a tulip strewn blue gown and black and white asymmetrical top in the same print were standout. Noted: fabulous fringe saddle oxford shoes. One pair, in black patent, was topped with a silver fringe.

Our take: Karlie Kloss, who closed the show, tweeted afterward, “It is a privilege to work with this loving man.“ And, for us, it is a privilege to see his show.