OurHarvest offers farm-fresh produce for pickup

Michael Winik and Scott Reich have come up with a new way for Long Islanders to buy farm-fresh produce. Their 7-month-old venture, OurHarvest, is a combination farmers market, CSA and online store.

Customers browse a selection of vegetables, fruit, meat, poultry and fish at ourharvest.com. No membership is required — buy as much or as little as you want. Then collect your order on the appointed day at one of 10 local pickup sites. Right now, OurHarvest has weekly pickups in New Hyde Park, East Meadow, Port Washington, Woodbury, Huntington, Merrick, Manorhaven, Hicksville, Garden City and Roslyn. More — including Suffolk and South Shore locations — will be coming soon.

Winik and Reich have put together a winning pantry. Among the selections are vegetables from Satur Farms in Cutchogue and Gotham Greens (which grows lettuce on rooftop farms in Brooklyn and Queens); antibiotic-free chicken ($4.49 a pound) from Cascun Farm in upstate New York; grass-fed beef ($10.99 a pound for skirt steak) from Grassy Meadows in Pennsylvania; littleneck clams ($4.99 a dozen) from Oyster Bay; hake from Montauk ($15.99 a pound). There are also handmade pretzels from Martin's ($13 for 2 pounds) and pickles and chutneys from Divine Brine in Calverton.

The men grew up in Roslyn Heights and roomed together at University of Pennsylvania. As adults — Winik is a former investment banker, Reich is a "recovering attorney" — both struggled to find sustainably raised food at reasonable prices. That's what inspired OurHarvest, founded in June 2013 and now boasting several hundred customers.