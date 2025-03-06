Off-White unveils uniforms of strength and resistance for Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — To a futuristic backdrop of interlocking squares - like an intergalactic Super Bowl - designer Ib Kamara delivered a fierce, urban-feeling collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Off-White’s signature fusion of utility, streetwear, and high concept was on full display, this time exploring uniforms as both a symbol of unity and individuality. The brand’s name itself - coined by founder Virgil Abloh - was meant to represent the space between black and white, a metaphor for the blurred lines between luxury and streetwear, exclusivity and accessibility.

Structured shoulders, a Kamara staple, gave both men’s and women’s looks a sense of power. Women’s pieces sculpted the body with zip-up tailoring and peplum tracksuits, while menswear went bold with layered hoodies, shredded denim, and anatomic trousers. A muted palette of neutrals was punctuated by pops of aqua, purple, and red, adding depth to the futuristic edge.

British fashion designer Kamara, known for his ability to blend heritage and innovation, stayed true to the brand’s postmodern streetwear DNA while introducing fresh ideas like the Sand Bag—a playful twist on the everyday.

Yet, as always with the Sierra Leone -born designer, the collection was packed with bold ideas, each competing for attention. The mix of sportswear, tailoring, and industrial elements created a thrilling tension, though at times, the sheer range of influences made the message feel expansive rather than sharply defined.

Still, his Off-White carries forward the legacy of Abloh, who founded the brand in 2012 and revolutionized fashion by blending luxury and streetwear. Abloh’s passing in 2021 left a void, but Kamara’s risk-taking spirit keeps the label pushing forward. If this collection proved anything, it’s that Off-White’s orbit is only expanding.