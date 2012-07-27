'Project Runway'-inspired fashion at Zappos

GOOD AS GOLDSON

Kimberly Goldson was a finalist on Season 9 of Lifetime's "Project Runway," and now she's in the spotlight again, thanks to the staff at Zappos. The employees at the über-popular website created the "Emerging Designer Program," to showcase up-and-comers like Goldson, a Brooklyn native and a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. Her spring/summer line includes classic trousers, feminine tops and a peplum dress, $199 and up; exclusively at zappos.com.

CHOOSE YOUR "POISON"

For some women, it's shoes. For others, handbags. For Maria Francesca Pepe, jewelry rules. "I've always preferred buying a ring rather than a dress," she says. Born in Foggia, in southern Italy, she now lives in London designing edgy jewelry (like her teeth necklace, or her spring "Veleno" line -- that's "poison" in Italian). This month a capsule collection (chunky twisted ropes with crosses, crystals, turquoise) hits the U.S., $38 to $68; only at Urban Outfitters and urbanoutfitters.com.