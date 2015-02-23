Prom dress trunk show and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC
Feb. 24-26
BLOOMINGDALE'S Fashionable Fundraiser offers guests a free polish change plus 15 percent off selected items when they present an event ticket (available at customer service) and 20 percent off a $300 or greater purchase on their Bloomingdale's cards. Redeem the ticket for a chance at prizes at Roosevelt Field and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station. The store pledges a $75,000 donation to Mentoring USA. On Feb. 26, shop the John Hardy fine jewelry spring collection trunk show, noon-5 p.m., at Walt Whitman Shops; 516-873-2794.
Feb. 26-28
FILLY'S hosts trunk shows with Fouy Chov Couture cocktail dresses and evening gowns (with designer visits on Thursday and Saturday); A. Exclusive cocktail and day into evening dresses and evening gowns and Michael De Paulo evening gowns. Event hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; 1065 Willis Ave., Albertson; 516-739-9090.
Feb. 26-March 1
MIEKA hosts a Stephen Yearick beaded gowns trunk show, with the designer, at 7937 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury Village, Woodbury; 516 367-8755. Event hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 26; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 27-28 and noon-5 p.m. March 1. Discount offered on show orders and alterations are included.
Feb. 27-28
RUNWAY COUTURE in Bellmore hosts a Rene Ruiz trunk show with the fall/winter line of mother-of-the-occasion evening gowns; 2464 Merrick Rd; 516-308-4639.
Feb. 28
Meet with Anastasia Soare, celebrity brow stylist and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, at SEPHORA in Manhattan for a personalized consultation on the best brow shape and shade for you. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 750 Lexington Ave.; 646-521-2200. Appointment suggested but walk-ins are welcome.
At SAKS FIFTH AVENUE, meet Laura Mercier makeup artist Luis Soto for a complimentary new spring look makeover, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Walt Whitman Shops, Huntington Station; 631-350-1364. Appointments are suggested.
ESTELLE'S DRESSY DRESSES has a Jovani trunk show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with bridal, mother-of-the bride/groom and prom gowns plus cocktail dresses. There's a fashion show (2 p.m.), raffles and giveaways; 1600 Rte. 110, Farmingdale; 631-420-0890.
March 3 and March 5
GARDEN CITY HOTEL WEDDING WEEK: On March 3, "Couture and Confections" has the latest Vera Wang bridal fashions and a panel of industry experts discussing tips, fashion details and more, 7-9 p.m. ($35, advance purchase only; gardencityhotel.com/wedding-week). On March 5, "Weddings on Seventh: A Luxury Showcase" offers a fashion show from The Wedding Salon of Manhasset, styling sessions for brides-to-be from Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa, food tastings, vendors and more, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ($50 at door; $45 advance online purchase); 45 7th St.; 516-747-3000.
SAMPLE SALES
Tamara Mellon: Women's ready-to-wear pieces, shoes and handbags are up to 80 percent off, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 28 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 1, at 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.