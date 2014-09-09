Ralph Lauren's showstopper hologram

Ralph Lauren may not walk on water, but he came pretty close Monday night.

The designer presented his new Polo line for women in an elaborate video projected on a five-story wall of water that shot up from the Lake in Central Park.

The models in the film -- and Lauren, who takes a bow at the end -- look like holograms and appeared to walk on water.

Hundreds of Ralph fans -- including models (Chanel Iman, Karlie Kloss), celebs (singer Ciara, Kendall Jenner) and athletes (Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist) -- watched what Lauren called a groundbreaking, “4-D” fashion event.

Was there a contingency plan for rain? “No,” said company vice president David Lauren. “And we’ve still got two more nights to go,” noted his wife, Lauren Bush Lauren. The video was scheduled to be shown again last night to the public, and Wednesday to buyers and retail execs.