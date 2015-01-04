Rent premium skiwear with GetOutfitted

For anyone who's ever dreamed of hitting the slopes -- but chickened out -- Julian Flores may have the solution.

When he moved to Colorado Springs (following his wife, attending college nearby), he expected he'd soon be skiing and snowboarding like a pro ... but it didn't happen. He was a beginner, so not only did snow sports intimidate him, but he wasn't sure what to wear.

Then came the day his wife rented a pair of designer shoes from Rent the Runway, the online service that rents out clothes and accessories. And a lightbulb went off.

Services like Rent the Runway and Netflix "give you access to great stuff without having to buy it," says Flores. "I wondered why someone couldn't do that for ski clothes, so I wouldn't have to pay $1,500 in clothes alone for my family to try the sport."

In November 2013, Flores launched GetOutfitted.com, an online service offering rentable premium skiwear -- jackets, pants, goggles and gloves, from brands like Burton, Marmot, Patagonia and Dakine, plus skis, snowboards, boots and more. Best of all, you don't have to lug the stuff through airports or strap it to your car. In most cases, local vendors deliver the gear and fit you right in your hotel room or ski chalet. (In some locations, like at Hunter Mountain, you bring a voucher to a local ski shop.)

"We always have the season's latest styles, so even if you are new to the sport, you'll look the part," says Flores. More important, having all you need to stay warm and dry means you'll likely "stick with it long enough to feel more confident on the slopes."

And that's the whole idea, right? Well ... that, and drinks later at the lodge.

Whatever your plans, we've gathered some of the slickest skiwear to rent or buy that'll have you shredding powder in style.

Now you need just one thing. Snow.