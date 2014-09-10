Serena Williams shows collection at New York Fashion Week after winning U.S. Open

It’s been quite a week for tennis superstar Serena Williams. First a historic 18th Grand Slam win at the U.S. Open, then a glam fashion show Tuesday afternoon. Williams drew a huge crowd to a West Side studio, where she relaunched her collection for HSN. The throng included tennis-loving Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who posed between the champ and her opponent, Caroline Wozniacki, who said she came “to support Serena.”

“I loved it,” said Wozniacki of the collection of easy, comfortable clothes. As for which is harder, tennis or fashion, Williams had to think about it. The show’s not quite so stressful, she decided, because “it’s not as long.” On the other hand, she admitted to worrying “what people are going to say about it.”

The 27-look runway show of mostly fall styles which are available now included camo relaxed pants, airy asymmetrical tops and sexy zippered dresses. Williams sent one black dress out on a plus-size model for whom the audience cheered and clapped. Backstage Williams pal Marlon Wayans gave her a big thumbs up. "Great job," he said. And it was.