Free facials and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC

Jan. 27, 29 and 31

At BLOOMINGDALE'S Roosevelt Field, get a complimentary Darphin firming facial at Space NK, noon-6 p.m. Jan. 27; shoppers receive a gift with a purchase of two or more Darphin products (516-873-2838). On Jan. 29, Eve Lom at Space NK treats guests to a facial from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (516-873-2838). Then on Jan. 31, La Prairie offers a free facial service (516-873-2821). One gift/facial per customer, while supplies last; appointments suggested.

Jan. 28- Feb. 1

BRIDAL REFLECTIONS hosts four trunk shows this week. On Jan. 28, view Thomas Knoell's bridal accessories and, on Jan. 30-Feb. 1, Stephen Yearick's bridal and evening wear collection, both at Carle Place (80 Westbury Ave.; 516-742-7788). On Jan. 29, shop Boutique de Voile veils, headpieces and accessories in Massapequa (3 Broadway; 516-795-2222). On Jan. 30-Feb. 1, see Ines Di Santo's Haute Couture bridal trunk show in Manhattan (260 Fifth Ave.; 212-764-3040). All events are by appointment only.

Jan. 29

Enjoy a runway fashion show, food samplings, free makeovers, shopping and more, 6-10 p.m., at the RAMADA PLAZA, 1730 N. Ocean Ave., Holtsville; 631-667-3976. A $10 registration fee at the door includes a goody bag with products and gift certificates. A portion of the evening's proceeds to benefit West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition.

Jan. 29 - Feb. 1

The Wedding Salon of Manhasset is hosting the Hayley Paige bridal trunk show featuring the fall 2014 collection, by appointment only, at 1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset; 516-869-8455.

Jan. 29-31

Filly's hosts the Tina Di Martina trunk show of spring/summer evening gowns and cocktail dresses in specialty laces with modern silhouettes, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (designer visits on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31); 1065 Willis Ave., Albertson; 516-739-9090.

Jan. 30-31

Brides Against Breast Cancer nationwide tour of gowns offers donated new and gently worn bridal gowns priced from $75 to $1,800 at ATLANTIS BANQUETS & EVENTS; 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-574-8008. To register and purchase tickets, $20 for VIP reception (6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 30) and $5 for general sale (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 31), go to bridesagainstbreastcancer.org. Proceeds to benefit programs for families dealing with cancer.

Jan. 30

OOH LA LA BOUTIQUES Midnight Madness sale, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., serves up wine, sweets and storewide discounts that increase hourly by 10 percent. Store locations include Long Beach (134 E. Park Ave.; 516-431-4070), Rockville Centre (222 Merrick Rd.; 516-665-9480), Babylon (13 Deer Park Ave.; 631-482-8625), Huntington (306 Main St.; 631-923-0851) and Sayville (116 Main St.; 631-228-4692).

Jan. 29 - Feb. 2

EN-TOTO COUTURE hosts the Ideas By Barbara trunk show, featuring made-to-order women's cocktail dresses and gowns for day and evening. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 550 Northern Blvd., Great Neck; 516-829-8503.