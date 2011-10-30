Style file: Fashion for yoga class

Here are some things about yoga wear: It's comfy, check. Functional, check. And fashionable, . . . now wait just a second. Via Privé hopes to inject style into your stretching with its new line of tops, bras, capris, outerwear and maternity gear, $38 to $104, with subtle details (fun strappy bras, or tops that look layered but have the weight of one), in four-way stretch fabric; at Sports Club/LA, Manhattan; and viaprive.com.

Haute coats

It's vogue nowadays (not to besmirch the title of that venerable mag) for random Hollywood starlets and "supermodels" to slap their names on clothing labels and call themselves "designers." Well, we don't know how involved Iman is in the designing part, but she is a genuine supermodel, and her newest Platinum Collection of leather, suede and faux fur fashion and accessories looks as chic as she does, all priced under $310; at hsn.com.

-- Joseph V. Amodio