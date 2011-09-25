Style file: Office supplies

White House Black Market earlier this year launched its Work Kit, a special capsule collection of office attire that won't require an extra paycheck.

WHBM has brought it back for fall -- grab a black seamed skirt or a polka dot bow-front shell for $78, a leopard print blouse, $98, or this cotton/ poly cap-sleeve dress with flirty trumpet skirt, $158; at WHBM shops in Lake Grove, Woodbury, Manhasset, Garden City, Glendale, Manhattan and whitehouseblackmarket.com.

Team spirit

Monday Night Football isn't the only sports fix in town.

Old Navy scores big with "Superfan Nation," a new mini shop within Old Navy stores serving the whole family, with gear from pro- football teams and select colleges (including the New York Giants, Jets, Rutgers and Syracuse University). You'll find tees, fleece and other apparel ($14.94 and up), plus bottle openers, tattoos, socks and more; at Old Navy stores and oldnavy.com.