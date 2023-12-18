Boutiques to shop for thank-you gifts on Long Island

If you want to buy a thank-you gift for a teacher or holiday party host, a fruitcake is far from the only choice. Niche boutiques are filled with innovative, customized presents that can be designed for the person you’re thanking. Find everything you need from board games teachers will love to hand-painted truffles for the host's holiday table. Here are five stores even Santa might not know about.

Main Street Board Games Cafe

307 Main St., Huntington

Shop owner Neil Goldberg sums it up when he says, “When you buy a board game in our shop, you don’t want it to end up being a big paper weight. You want it to be something your host or teacher will play and enjoy.” There are close to 1,000 screen-free games to choose from, and staff members who have played all the games will help you find just the right thank-you gift. The game Mr. President might be a fit for a history teacher. An English teacher might love Illiterati.

For a family hosting a party, Ticket To Ride is popular, as well as a mystery/escape room game known as Blunder. “Everyone has a passion for something in life,” Goldberg says. “If you come to us, we’ll help you find that game.”

More info: 631-729-0060; mainstboardgamecafe.com

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Heritage Farm & Garden

6050 Northern Blvd., Muttontown

Assorted Christmas ornaments for sale, including Mona Lisa blowing a bubble and Marie Antionette at Heritage Farm and Garden in Muttontown. Credit: Linda Rosier

In this much-more-than-a-garden store, thank-you gifts can range from classic to joyfully eccentric. For nature lovers, there are three types of birdhouses: those made of felt, others made of birdseed and wooden versions covered with wreaths. Mini-style Christmas trees (1-foot-tall conifers) are planted in mugs. Add a special touch with a store ornament, anything from Santa wearing a neon green suit, to an ornament starring Mona Lisa blowing a bubble gum bubble. Say a heartfelt thank you with a candle placed inside a mini-glass Christmas house with many windows. When the candle is lit, it looks as if the house is glowing inside. You’ll also find furry gloves, handmade blankets and more.

More info: 516-922-1026; heritagefarmandgarden.com

Locust Valley Bookstore

8 Birch Hill Rd., Locust Valley

“Giving a book is a really personal way to say thank you to somebody, because you’re thinking specifically about them when you’re buying it,” says Lisa Scully, store owner. She handpicks every book in the shop, on a broad range of topics, authors and ideas which are not necessarily found on bestseller lists. An English teacher might appreciate “100 Novels That Changed The World.” If you know your math teacher is learning to cook, Scully will point out a cookbook for beginners. She suggests: “If you’re going to a holiday dinner party hosted by a family, bring a different book that’s meaningful to each person. Place a book beside each dinner plate. Everyone will feel appreciated.”

More info: 516-676-1313; locustvalleybookstore.com

Coco Confections & Coffee

365 Glen Cove Ave., Sea Cliff

130 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck

If your music teacher loves chocolate and purple, shop owner/chocolatier Terrence Kenniff can design a hand-painted truffle with a purple music note. Kenniff makes and designs all the chocolates in his store and will try to personalize any truffle. For a gym instructor, he’ll paint a basketball on a truffle. For a dog walker, a truffle with a dog’s face is a fun option. Kenniff also paints initials and logos on chocolates and creates tea, beer and bourbon-infused truffles.

More info: 526-277-2657; coco-li.com

Nuts Factory

130 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck

Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City

When you enter this nuts-and-much-more store, pick up an empty, festive box with small compartments. Fill each section with an innovative variety of flavored nuts, dried fruit and snacks. You can thank someone special with tiramisu-covered almonds, coconut or pistachio-covered hazelnuts and shawarma-spiced cashews.

More info: 917-445-6556; nutsfactorynyc.com