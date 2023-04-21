The Curvy Corner opens in Port Jefferson specializing in inclusive prom sizing

The thought of buying a prom dress can cause feelings of “dread” in a lot of girls, Curinne Polizzi says — and not because they don’t know which one to buy, they’re not sure if they’ll have enough options.

“I think it’s hard for younger curvy women to feel comfortable going into a store knowing they can’t try anything on while watching their peers trying on prom gowns that they picked from a picture,” Polizzi says. “These young girls should be able to try on a prom dress they really like and not have to guess about what it would look like in their size.”

So, Polizzi, owner of the plus-size bridal shop for women Ivory & Main in Sayville, on May 6, is opening a new store, The Curvy Corner in Port Jefferson. It will carry evening gowns for plus-size customers looking for prom, mother-of-the bride, mother-of-the-groom or wedding guest looks.

“I wanted to open another space so anyone (plus-sized) looking for an evening gown would feel comfortable knowing the space was strictly for them,” Polizzi says. The 46-year-old Oakdale resident who says she has been curvy for most of her life, opened Ivory & Main in 2018 after not being able to find a store where she could shop for a wedding gown and try things on in her size. “I had so much anxiety over going shopping and not being able to fit, the embarrassment was enough for me to say I should open my own store,” Polizzi explains.

Although there have always been some styles available at Ivory & Main for the girls and women that The Curvy Corner in targeting, Ivory & Main is dedicated more to the bride.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“At the Sayville location we are predominantly bridal and have a small selection for Moms and young women for evening wear,” Polizzi says. “The new location allows us to expand on that, and also lets us focus on bridal in Sayville and focus on evening wear in Port Jeff.”

Most of the gowns at The Curvy Corner will be in a sample size 24 to try on, and some will be available in larger sample sizes, Polizzi adds.

“We have a line of mom gowns that go up to size 30. We are bound by the designers we carry for sizing but we are trying to pull in designers that go up in size as much as possible,” Polizzi says.

Gowns will range in price from around $400 to $1,200. Also sold at The Curvy Corner will be jewelry and purses and gift items.

“The price point will be lower because these are evening gowns and not bridal gowns like at our Sayville shop,” Polizzi notes. “Things like giftables and every day T-shirts will be at an even lower price point.”

The Curvy Corner is located at 98 Main Street. Hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 631-760-7082, IvoryMain.com.