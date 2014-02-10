Tracy Reese at New York Fashion Week: Opposites attract

Inspiration: According to program notes, Tracy Reese was inspired by “juxtapositions – playing the loud and ecstatic against the pragmatic and quietly complex." Nothing illustrated the concept more than Reese’s own outfit – a feminine turquoise dress that bordered on frilly. With high heels it may've read a tad saccharine, but with gold metallic sneakers (yep, sneakers) it got a bit of grit.

Lust-o-meter: Dark, beautiful winter landscape prints were mysterious and knockout; fuzzy sweaters dappled with sparkles; a neat navy suit that featured a blazer and jogging pants, a floral appliqué chiffon frock and any one of a number of oversized sweaters. Notable: Plain loafers that got a little glory from the glitter that coated the upper portions.

What the …? Some of the accessorizing was overkill like a big hairy boa tossed over a 50’s style floral frock. It didn’t do it.

Our take: We’re seeing and liking a lot of this “irregular beauty” concept this season – quirky combos and unexpected silhouettes – and Reese did it brilliantly.