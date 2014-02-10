Things to DoFashion and Shopping

Tracy Reese at New York Fashion Week: Opposites attract

Fashion from the Tracy Reese fall 2014 collection is modeled,...

Fashion from the Tracy Reese fall 2014 collection is modeled, during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9, 2014, in New York. Credit: AP

By Anne Bratskeir

Inspiration: According to program notes, Tracy Reese was inspired by “juxtapositions – playing the loud and ecstatic against the pragmatic and quietly complex."  Nothing illustrated the concept more than Reese’s own outfit  – a feminine turquoise dress that bordered on frilly. With high heels it may've read a tad saccharine, but with gold metallic sneakers (yep, sneakers) it got a bit of grit.

Lust-o-meter: Dark, beautiful winter landscape prints were mysterious and knockout; fuzzy sweaters dappled with sparkles; a neat navy suit that featured a blazer and jogging pants, a floral appliqué chiffon frock and any one of a number of oversized sweaters. Notable: Plain loafers that got a little glory from the glitter that coated the upper portions.

What  the …?  Some of the accessorizing was overkill like a big hairy boa tossed over a 50’s style floral frock. It didn’t do it.

Our take: We’re seeing and liking a lot of this “irregular beauty” concept this season – quirky combos and unexpected silhouettes – and Reese did it brilliantly. 

