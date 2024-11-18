'Wicked' movie merch flying off the shelves 

Likely just as popular (sing it, please) as the much-anticipated "Wicked" movie itself will be branded merchandise, exploding in a variety of categories as holiday shopping takes flight.

Universal Pictures' adaptation of the Broadway musical may be a megahit when it reaches the box office Nov. 22.

But even before then, it's hard to miss the utterly astonishing range of the green and pink collaborations available all over, from high-end entities to big box stores. Some of the most popular items are already awaiting restock before the release of the film, which stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Find everything from "Wicked"-branded Crocs to candles, hoodies to hair dryers, and soaps to (yes) Stanley Cups, all turning up in shades of Elphaba green or Glinda pin. (Noted that "pink goes good with green" is a line from the musical.) And while the North Pole is often of particular holiday interest around now, this season, Emerald City and Oz are high on the list.

As for a quick refresh of the "Wicked" Broadway musical’s basic theme: It is the pre-Dorothy ("Wizard of Oz") tale of two young witches, the green-skinned Elphaba and the rosy Glinda who become unlikely friends but ultimately head in different directions. Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch.

Have a look at the bewitchingly fun and colorful array of "Wicked" merchandise — much of it limited-edition and great for gifting:

Wicked Witch of the West Wish List

1. Bewitching board game

Explore the land of OZ with this Monopoly "Wicked" edition that combines the classic game with art, storylines and characters from the film; $24.99 at Target stores.

2. Elphaba classic clog

Embrace your inner green with this metallic number outfitted with six themed Jibbitz charms like a flying monkey, castle and "Wicked" logo; $69.99 at Crocs stores.

3. Soap story

This Beekman 1802 x "Wicked" Positively Green Goat Milk soap cleanses and hydrates for wickedly healthy skin; $8 at Ulta stores.

4. Elphaba Barbie

Encourage imaginative story telling with the Elphaba fashion doll that comes complete with a dramatic cape, signature boots, iconic hat and satchel; Originally $39.99 at Bloomingdale's, this edition is awaiting restock following Mattel's packaging error. Glinda doll also sold.

5. Fly PJs

This PJ set includes a crop top and shorts and is part of a nearly 20-piece "Wicked" collection released by the brand. Collection also includes a "Wicked" vanity case, "So popular" hair brush and a set of five makeup brushes; $15 PJs at Primark stores.

The Good Witch Wish List

1. Big brew holder

When you're off to see the wizard, bring along the new 40-ounce "Wicked" Quenchers from Stanley to keep your beverage cool for hours in iridescent shades of buttery pink (also sold in glowing green); $55 at Target stores, currently awaiting restock.

2. Which witch are you?

Glinda and Elphaba mini jersey dresses have a magical allover sequin sparkle; $49.99 from the Forever 21 X "Wicked" collection at Forever 21 stores.

3. Ozdust

Twelve-shade eye shadow palette is designed by Arianna Grande based on themes, motifs and scenes from the film "Wicked"; $55 by r.e.m. beauty at Ulta stores.

4. Wicked ways

Dubbed "vice canisters" these porcelain containers in "Wicked" colors are perfect for housing sweets; $110 by Jonathan Adler at Bloomingdale's.

5. Clutch move

Compact round top makeup bag with "So Popular" emblazoned in gold foil adds a little glam to travel essentials; $20 by Tartan & Twine at Ulta stores.