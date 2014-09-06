Willow Shields plays the fashion games

She may be only 14, but Willow Shields knows how to strike a pose. “The Hunger Games” star (she plays little sister Primrose to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss), turned up at Peter Som on Friday morning -- her first fashion show. Happily mugging for the paparazzi, hands on hips, Shields said: “I learned how to pose on the red carpet.”

Wearing Som’s dark, tailored dress with appliqued flowers, Shields was clearly enjoying the moment. “It’s so exciting to be wearing something very sophisticated, and it’s very different. I’ve gone from being very grungy to a real fashion person.” We’ll see more of her during the week, because she’s also planning to attend Christian Siriano and Betsey Johnson’s shows.