Zosia Mamet dismisses double 'do-over

Rumor had it that HBO “Girls” stars Zosia Mamet and Lena Dunham dyed their hair a stark, whitish blonde at the same time. “We didn’t do it together,” said Mamet, who screeched into the Rebecca Minkoff show Friday, seconds before it started, blustering (with a few choice expletives) about the traffic.

“I did it about a week and a half ago,” she said, while Dunham debuted the ’do much earlier. As for the fashion, Mamet said she and the designer “are dear friends. We wear her clothes a lot on the show, but not like this,” she said, referring to her own smart ensemble that included a tweedy skirt and leather jacket, along with jewels that were “all from Becky.”