Galumpha at Landmark on Main Street
SATURDAY
Galumpha is a three-person troupe that mixes art with entertainment in a show involving acrobatics and comedy. See it onstage at 3 p.m. at Landmark on Main Street, Port Washington.
ADMISSION $25
PHONE 516-767-6444
WEB landmarkonmainstreet.org
See a screening of the classic Academy Award-winning film "From Here to Eternity" starring Deborah Kerr, Burt Lancaster and Frank Sinatra, 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor.
ADMISSION $5
PHONE 631-725-9500
WEB baystreet.org
Singer, fiddler and step dancer Stephanie Cadman performs as part of the Celtic Blaze trio, 8 p.m. at Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center in Garden City.
ADMISSION $35-$45
PHONE 516-877-4000
WEB aupac.adelphi .edu
More than 65 dealers will set up booths with vintage furniture, jewelry, folk art and antiques for sale, 10 a.m.-
5 p.m. at Harborfields High School in Greenlawn (98 Taylor Ave.). Continues
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
ADMISSION $7 ($1 discount coupon available online)
PHONE 631-754-1180
WEB gcha.info
SUNDAY
The Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum hosts a family program at 2:30 p.m. in honor of National Submarine Day that focuses on subs: how they work and how they're designed. Kids will make a periscope with reflecting mirrors to take home.
ADMISSION $6 ($5 ages 5-18) or $19 for family up to 6 people
PHONE 631-367-3418
WEB cshwhalingmuseum.org
Alternative rock band Filter plays a late night show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. The opening bands are Menew, JRad and I Ignite. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 11:45 p.m.
ADMISSION $20
PHONE 516-783-7500
WEB ticketweb.com
Hear what happens when three accordionists get together for a concert playing everything from opera to jazz at the Dix Hills Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m., 305 N. Service Rd.
ADMISSION $20-$30
PHONE 631-656-2148
WEB dhpac.org