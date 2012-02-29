Galumpha at Landmark on Main Street





SATURDAY

Galumpha is a three-person troupe that mixes art with entertainment in a show involving acrobatics and comedy. See it onstage at 3 p.m. at Landmark on Main Street, Port Washington.

ADMISSION $25

PHONE 516-767-6444

WEB landmarkonmainstreet.org

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

See a screening of the classic Academy Award-winning film "From Here to Eternity" starring Deborah Kerr, Burt Lancaster and Frank Sinatra, 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor.

ADMISSION $5

PHONE 631-725-9500

WEB baystreet.org

Singer, fiddler and step dancer Stephanie Cadman performs as part of the Celtic Blaze trio, 8 p.m. at Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center in Garden City.

ADMISSION $35-$45

PHONE 516-877-4000

WEB aupac.adelphi .edu

More than 65 dealers will set up booths with vintage furniture, jewelry, folk art and antiques for sale, 10 a.m.-

5 p.m. at Harborfields High School in Greenlawn (98 Taylor Ave.). Continues

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

ADMISSION $7 ($1 discount coupon available online)

PHONE 631-754-1180

WEB gcha.info





SUNDAY

The Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum hosts a family program at 2:30 p.m. in honor of National Submarine Day that focuses on subs: how they work and how they're designed. Kids will make a periscope with reflecting mirrors to take home.

ADMISSION $6 ($5 ages 5-18) or $19 for family up to 6 people

PHONE 631-367-3418

WEB cshwhalingmuseum.org

Alternative rock band Filter plays a late night show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. The opening bands are Menew, JRad and I Ignite. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 11:45 p.m.

ADMISSION $20

PHONE 516-783-7500

WEB ticketweb.com

Hear what happens when three accordionists get together for a concert playing everything from opera to jazz at the Dix Hills Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m., 305 N. Service Rd.

ADMISSION $20-$30

PHONE 631-656-2148

WEB dhpac.org