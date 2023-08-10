New Jack's Nightmare Halloween pop-up coming to Farmingdale

Get ready for autumn: Jack’s Nightmare, a new Halloween pop-up experience, is coming to the Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale in September.

“This ties together Halloween and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ film,” says Michael Marra, president of Unique Social Events. The company also runs the "Hocus Pocus"-inspired Witch Craft Halloween Pop Up. Marra says Jack's Nightmare will combine small plates and themed drinks with live entertainment and décor inspired by the 1993 Tim Burton film.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" follows the journey of the Pumpkin King Jack Skellington who stumbles upon the door to Christmas Town while venturing away from Halloween Town. He tries to bring bits of the holiday back home with him, but fails.

“The visuals encompass a division of Christmas Town and Halloween Town with some fusion together,” says Marra. “The characters of Jack and his love interest Sally will move about the space, stopping at tables for interaction with guests. They will also be talking and singing tunes from the film like ‘This is Halloween’ and ‘What’s This?’ ”

Attendees can grab a selfie with the characters tableside or with a backdrop scene.

The menu, which is still being arranged, will be themed to autumn seasonal ingredients with a nod to the film. All servings will be shareable small plates. A list of craft cocktails is still to come, Marra says. All food ($8-$15) and drinks ($14-$16) are a la carte.

“We want guests to make this experience as fun as possible,” says Marra. “They are welcome to dress up as a character from the movie or just in a Halloween costume, even if it’s not Halloween.” Each session can hold a maximum of 46 people.

Additionally, Marra is bringing back the Witch Craft experience, which is coming to The Edgewood on the Green, located at 600 Long Island Ave. in Brentwood from Sept. 22-Oct. 31. Tickets ($25-$30) can be purchased at witchcraftpopup.com starting Aug. 11 at noon.