Who's the Joanie to your Chachi? The Jay Z to your Beyonce? The Desi to your Lucy?

Proclaim your love. Shout it out loud!

Grab your sweetheart and smile for the camera. Then, Instagram the photo, along with a special message for your Valentine, with #XLILOVE, and it could be featured in a special interative.

Check the submissions on Feb. 14 at ExploreLI.com/love. (App users, click above to view.)

And: Happy Valentine's Day!