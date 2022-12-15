Christmas tree farms on Long Island where you can cut your own 

For many families, cutting the perfect tree is an annual tradition. Be prepared for the holiday event by wearing warm clothes, gloves and a sturdy pair of walking shoes for the trek down and around rows of scented trees. Many farms provide handsaws, or you can bring your own.

ELWOOD PUMPKIN AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19; open for the season weekends 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Nov. 25-Dec. 24; open on weekdays: 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays starting Dec. 1.

Selection: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce. Private appointments available. Bring a handsaw (no power saws). String provided to tie down tree. Cash only.

COST: Price by foot up to 30 feet and type

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO: 631-368-8626, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com

LEWIN FARMS / BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES

Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday Nov. 25 to late December (closed Tuesdays), arrive by 3 p.m. to cut; weather permitting.

Selection: Blue spruce, Douglas fir, white pine, Norway spruce and others. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Handsaw provided with $5 deposit or bring your own; power saws allowed. Netting and rope provided. Tractor ride around farm.

COST: Starting at $55 for trees, cash only.

INFO: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

MATT’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

305 Weeks Ave., Manorville

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday from Nov. 25-Dec. 24, closed Tuesday

Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce and balsam fir; more than 10,000 trees from 2-7 feet. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Wreaths and tree stands available for purchase. Bow saw provided or bring your own saw. Dogs allowed on leash.

COST: $14 a foot

INFO: 631-875-1465, mattschristmastreefarm.com

PAUL’S LAWN & LANDSCAPE SERVICES AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

240 Frowein Rd., Center Moriches

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Nov. 25-Dec. 24.

Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, Eastern red cedar, white/concolor fir and white pine. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Christmas store with wreaths, roping, blankets for purchase. Handsaw provided, no power saws. Free netting. Golf cart to drop off and pick up.

COST: $14 a foot. Blue spruce and concolor fir are $18 a foot

INFO: 631-236-6716 or 631-878-8645

SANTA’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

30105 Main Rd., Cutchogue

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Christmas Eve. Santa visits 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Nov. 5 to Christmas Eve and Nov. 23, Nov. 25.

Selection: Trees at various heights, Douglas fir, concolor fir and Fraser fir. Christmas store with wreaths, grave blankets, kissing balls, roping and swags. Handsaws provided (no powers saws). Glice skating (not real ice) $5 and includes rentals, bouncy houses ($10 per child), popcorn, hot chocolate and picnic tables available

COST: $90 and up

INFO: 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com

SHAMROCK CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

20685 Main Rd., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 25-Dec. 24

Selection: Douglas and Fraser firs. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Christmas shop with wreaths, boughs, roping, kissing balls and more. Handsaws provided, no power saws. Antique sled display. Take a train ride around farm (weather permitting). Entertainment, wine tasting, snacks and fresh oysters available for purchase on weekends (weather permitting). Picnic area with large fire pit. No tailgating or pets.

COST: From $90; $5 a person for train rides

INFO: 631-298-4118, 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

TILDEN LANE FARM

43 Wyckoff St., Greenlawn

Hours: Saturday and Sundays only: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4 and 10-11. Limited supply to cut your own trees.

Selection: Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, concolor fir. Handmade wreaths and sprays are available. Handsaws available. Tree netting and tie-on-car help provided. No restrooms.

COST: $80 and up for trees, $40 handmade wreaths, no credit cards

INFO: 631-533-5960, tildenlanefarm.com



ZUHOSKI FARMS

11825 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to dusk daily Nov. 25-Dec. 23

Selection: Cut your own Douglas fir. Wreaths, roping, centerpieces and grave blankets also available. Handsaws provided; helpers available. Free tree netting. Dogs allowed

COST: Starting at $95, cash only

INFO: 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com