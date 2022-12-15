Christmas tree farms on Long Island where you can cut your own
For many families, cutting the perfect tree is an annual tradition. Be prepared for the holiday event by wearing warm clothes, gloves and a sturdy pair of walking shoes for the trek down and around rows of scented trees. Many farms provide handsaws, or you can bring your own.
ELWOOD PUMPKIN AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19; open for the season weekends 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Nov. 25-Dec. 24; open on weekdays: 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays starting Dec. 1.
Selection: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce. Private appointments available. Bring a handsaw (no power saws). String provided to tie down tree. Cash only.
COST: Price by foot up to 30 feet and type
INFO: 631-368-8626, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com
LEWIN FARMS / BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES
Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday Nov. 25 to late December (closed Tuesdays), arrive by 3 p.m. to cut; weather permitting.
Selection: Blue spruce, Douglas fir, white pine, Norway spruce and others. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Handsaw provided with $5 deposit or bring your own; power saws allowed. Netting and rope provided. Tractor ride around farm.
COST: Starting at $55 for trees, cash only.
INFO: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
MATT’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
305 Weeks Ave., Manorville
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday from Nov. 25-Dec. 24, closed Tuesday
Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce and balsam fir; more than 10,000 trees from 2-7 feet. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Wreaths and tree stands available for purchase. Bow saw provided or bring your own saw. Dogs allowed on leash.
COST: $14 a foot
INFO: 631-875-1465, mattschristmastreefarm.com
PAUL’S LAWN & LANDSCAPE SERVICES AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
240 Frowein Rd., Center Moriches
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Nov. 25-Dec. 24.
Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, Eastern red cedar, white/concolor fir and white pine. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Christmas store with wreaths, roping, blankets for purchase. Handsaw provided, no power saws. Free netting. Golf cart to drop off and pick up.
COST: $14 a foot. Blue spruce and concolor fir are $18 a foot
INFO: 631-236-6716 or 631-878-8645
SANTA’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
30105 Main Rd., Cutchogue
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Christmas Eve. Santa visits 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends Nov. 5 to Christmas Eve and Nov. 23, Nov. 25.
Selection: Trees at various heights, Douglas fir, concolor fir and Fraser fir. Christmas store with wreaths, grave blankets, kissing balls, roping and swags. Handsaws provided (no powers saws). Glice skating (not real ice) $5 and includes rentals, bouncy houses ($10 per child), popcorn, hot chocolate and picnic tables available
COST: $90 and up
INFO: 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com
SHAMROCK CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
20685 Main Rd., Mattituck
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 25-Dec. 24
Selection: Douglas and Fraser firs. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Christmas shop with wreaths, boughs, roping, kissing balls and more. Handsaws provided, no power saws. Antique sled display. Take a train ride around farm (weather permitting). Entertainment, wine tasting, snacks and fresh oysters available for purchase on weekends (weather permitting). Picnic area with large fire pit. No tailgating or pets.
COST: From $90; $5 a person for train rides
INFO: 631-298-4118, 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com
TILDEN LANE FARM
43 Wyckoff St., Greenlawn
Hours: Saturday and Sundays only: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4 and 10-11. Limited supply to cut your own trees.
Selection: Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, concolor fir. Handmade wreaths and sprays are available. Handsaws available. Tree netting and tie-on-car help provided. No restrooms.
COST: $80 and up for trees, $40 handmade wreaths, no credit cards
INFO: 631-533-5960, tildenlanefarm.com
ZUHOSKI FARMS
11825 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to dusk daily Nov. 25-Dec. 23
Selection: Cut your own Douglas fir. Wreaths, roping, centerpieces and grave blankets also available. Handsaws provided; helpers available. Free tree netting. Dogs allowed
COST: Starting at $95, cash only
INFO: 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com