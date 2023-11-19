Christmas tree farms on Long Island where you can cut your own
For many families, cutting the perfect tree is an annual tradition. Be prepared for the holiday event by wearing warm clothes, gloves and a sturdy pair of walking shoes for the trek down and around rows of scented trees. Many farms provide handsaws, or you can bring your own.
CARTER CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
123 N. Country Rd., Miller Place
Hours: 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 18-Dec. 17. Also open on Nov. 24.
Selection: Pine, spruce and fir ranging from 3 to 9 feet tall. Bring a rope and hand saw, or borrow one. No chain saws.
Cost: Starting at $15 for tabletop tree.
Info: 631-331-4699, cartertreefarm.org
ELWOOD PUMPKIN AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19; open for the season weekends 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 24; weekdays 3-7 p.m. starting Dec. 1. Cut your own tree until dark; precut sold after dark.
Selection: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce. Private appointments available. Bring a handsaw (no power saws). String provided to tie down tree. Cash only.
Cost: Priced by foot up to 30 feet and by type; starting at $75.
Info: 631-368-8626, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com
LEWIN FARMS / BAITING HOLLOW NURSERY
Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays Nov. 24 to late December; arrive by 3 p.m. to cut.
Selection: Blue spruce, Douglas fir, white pine, Norway spruce and others. Live Christmas trees for planting. Handsaw provided with $5 deposit or bring your own; power saws allowed. Netting and rope provided. Tractor ride around farm.
Cost: Starting at $60 for trees. Cash only.
Info: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
MATT’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
305 Weeks Ave., Manorville
Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays Nov. 24-Dec. 24
Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce and balsam fir; more than 10,000 trees from 2 to 8 feet. Live Christmas trees for planting. Wreaths and tree stands available for purchase. Bow saw provided or bring your own. Dogs allowed on leash.
Cost: $15 per foot.
Info: 631-875-1465, mattschristmastreefarm.com
PAUL’S LAWN & LANDSCAPE SERVICES AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
240 Frowein Rd., Center Moriches
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily Nov. 24-Dec. 24.
Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, Eastern red cedar, white/concolor fir and white pine. Live Christmas trees for planting. Christmas store with wreaths, roping, blankets for purchase. Handsaw provided, no power saws. Free netting. Golf cart to drop off and pick up.
Cost: $14 per foot. Blue spruce and concolor fir are $18 per foot.
Info: 631-236-6716 or 631-878-8645
SANTA’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
30105 Main Rd., Cutchogue
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; trees available Nov. 24 through Christmas Eve. Santa visits 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Nov. 18-19, 24-26, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 15-16, 21-23.
Selection: Douglas fir, concolor fir and Fraser fir. Christmas store with wreaths, grave blankets, kissing balls, roping and swags. Handsaws provided (no powers saws). Glice skating (not real ice) $5 and includes rentals, bouncy houses ($10 per child), popcorn, hot chocolate and picnic tables available.
Cost: Starting at $90.
Info: 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com
SHAMROCK CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
20685 Main Rd., Mattituck
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Nov. 24-Dec. 24
Selection: Douglas and Fraser firs. Live Christmas trees for planting. Christmas shop with wreaths, boughs, roping, kissing balls and more. Handsaws provided, no power saws. Antique sled display. Take a train ride around farm. Entertainment, wine tasting, snacks and fresh oysters available for purchase on weekends. Picnic area with large fire pit. No tailgating or pets.
Cost: Starting at $90; $5 per person for train rides.
Info: 631-298-4118, 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com
TILDEN LANE FARM
43 Wyckoff St., Greenlawn
Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10. Limited supply.
Selection: Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, concolor fir. Handmade wreaths and sprays are available. Handsaws available. Tree netting and tie-on-car help provided. No restrooms.
Cost: Starting at $80, $40 handmade wreaths. Cash only.
Info: 631-533-5960, tildenlanefarm.com
ZUHOSKI FARMS
11825 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to dusk daily Nov. 24-Dec. 23
Selection: Cut your own Douglas fir. Wreaths, roping, centerpieces and grave blankets also available. Handsaws provided; helpers available. Free tree netting. Gift shop with hot chocolate and free popcorn. Dogs allowed.
Cost: $100 any cut-your-own Douglas fir.
Info: 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com