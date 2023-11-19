Christmas tree farms on Long Island where you can cut your own

For many families, cutting the perfect tree is an annual tradition. Be prepared for the holiday event by wearing warm clothes, gloves and a sturdy pair of walking shoes for the trek down and around rows of scented trees. Many farms provide handsaws, or you can bring your own.

CARTER CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

123 N. Country Rd., Miller Place

Hours: 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 18-Dec. 17. Also open on Nov. 24.

Selection: Pine, spruce and fir ranging from 3 to 9 feet tall. Bring a rope and hand saw, or borrow one. No chain saws.

Cost: Starting at $15 for tabletop tree.

Info: 631-331-4699, cartertreefarm.org

ELWOOD PUMPKIN AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19; open for the season weekends 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 24; weekdays 3-7 p.m. starting Dec. 1. Cut your own tree until dark; precut sold after dark.

Selection: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce. Private appointments available. Bring a handsaw (no power saws). String provided to tie down tree. Cash only.

Cost: Priced by foot up to 30 feet and by type; starting at $75.

Info: 631-368-8626, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com

LEWIN FARMS / BAITING HOLLOW NURSERY

Cut trees are carried off on a flat bed wagon at Lewin Farms Baiting Hollow Nursery in Calverton. Credit: Marisol Diaz

Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays Nov. 24 to late December; arrive by 3 p.m. to cut.

Selection: Blue spruce, Douglas fir, white pine, Norway spruce and others. Live Christmas trees for planting. Handsaw provided with $5 deposit or bring your own; power saws allowed. Netting and rope provided. Tractor ride around farm.

Cost: Starting at $60 for trees. Cash only.

Info: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

MATT’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

Anthony Viola cuts his own tree at Matt's Christmas Tree Farm in Manorville. Credit: Marisol Diaz

305 Weeks Ave., Manorville

Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays Nov. 24-Dec. 24

Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce and balsam fir; more than 10,000 trees from 2 to 8 feet. Live Christmas trees for planting. Wreaths and tree stands available for purchase. Bow saw provided or bring your own. Dogs allowed on leash.

Cost: $15 per foot.

Info: 631-875-1465, mattschristmastreefarm.com

PAUL’S LAWN & LANDSCAPE SERVICES AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

240 Frowein Rd., Center Moriches

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily Nov. 24-Dec. 24.

Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, Eastern red cedar, white/concolor fir and white pine. Live Christmas trees for planting. Christmas store with wreaths, roping, blankets for purchase. Handsaw provided, no power saws. Free netting. Golf cart to drop off and pick up.

Cost: $14 per foot. Blue spruce and concolor fir are $18 per foot.

Info: 631-236-6716 or 631-878-8645

SANTA’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

Anthony Famigiletti and his family walk through the trees at Santa's Christmas tree farm in Cutchogue. Credit: Corey Sipkin

30105 Main Rd., Cutchogue

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; trees available Nov. 24 through Christmas Eve. Santa visits 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Nov. 18-19, 24-26, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 15-16, 21-23.

Selection: Douglas fir, concolor fir and Fraser fir. Christmas store with wreaths, grave blankets, kissing balls, roping and swags. Handsaws provided (no powers saws). Glice skating (not real ice) $5 and includes rentals, bouncy houses ($10 per child), popcorn, hot chocolate and picnic tables available.

Cost: Starting at $90.

Info: 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com

SHAMROCK CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

20685 Main Rd., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Nov. 24-Dec. 24

Selection: Douglas and Fraser firs. Live Christmas trees for planting. Christmas shop with wreaths, boughs, roping, kissing balls and more. Handsaws provided, no power saws. Antique sled display. Take a train ride around farm. Entertainment, wine tasting, snacks and fresh oysters available for purchase on weekends. Picnic area with large fire pit. No tailgating or pets.

Cost: Starting at $90; $5 per person for train rides.

Info: 631-298-4118, 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

TILDEN LANE FARM

43 Wyckoff St., Greenlawn

Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10. Limited supply.

Selection: Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, concolor fir. Handmade wreaths and sprays are available. Handsaws available. Tree netting and tie-on-car help provided. No restrooms.

Cost: Starting at $80, $40 handmade wreaths. Cash only.

Info: 631-533-5960, tildenlanefarm.com

ZUHOSKI FARMS

11825 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to dusk daily Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Selection: Cut your own Douglas fir. Wreaths, roping, centerpieces and grave blankets also available. Handsaws provided; helpers available. Free tree netting. Gift shop with hot chocolate and free popcorn. Dogs allowed.

Cost: $100 any cut-your-own Douglas fir.

Info: 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com