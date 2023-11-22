Holiday light shows on Long Island 

It's time for holiday enchantment as the festive lights are turned on all over town. Outdoor light shows make a dazzling holiday backdrop, geared to catch your attention and warm your holiday heart. Here are some 2023 shows to see.

BAYVILLE WINTER WONDERLAND

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Walk around an outdoor holiday wonderland surrounded by decorations and lights. Attractions include ice skating, a Toy Factory Fun House walk-thru and photos with Santa. Also enjoy the Holiday Express train ride, the Christmas tree forest, holiday character meet-and-greet and holiday arts and crafts. Reserved time entry, buy tickets in advance. When: Starting Dec. 1: 6-10 p.m. Fri.; 3-10 p.m. Sat.; 3-9 p.m. Sun.; closed Mon.-Thurs. Also open 3-9 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Admission: $24.75, $20.75 ages 8 and younger; extra fee for Magical Santa Experience with photo and letter to Santa.

More info: bayvillewinterwonderland.com

See holiday characters and more during a holiday lights walk at the Bayville Winter Wonderland. Credit: Marisol Diaz

CHRISTMAS HOUSE

Broadway Commons, Hicksville

Indoor family-friendly walk-thru holiday experience includes a real snow room, interactive games, trivia and a movie theater. When: Nov. 24-Jan. 7. Purchase tickets with assigned arrival time in advance online. Admission: Starts at $24.99 ages 2 and older.

More info: christmashouselongisland.com

GIRL SCOUTS HOLIDAY LIGHTS SHOW

Southaven County Park, 761 Victory Ave., Yaphank

Tickets to the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s walk-through Enchanted Forest holiday-themed light show will be sold at the gate or online (no cash). When: Thu.-Sun., Nov. 25-Dec. 30. Closed Dec. 24-25. Admission: Starts at $10.

More info: 631-543-6622, gssc.us

LONG BEACH HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE BOARDWALK

Long Beach to National boulevards, Long Beach

Take a walk by the ocean and experience a nautical-themed holiday light display along the Long Beach Boardwalk. When: Dusk, daily Dec. 1 through mid-Jan.

More info: 516-705-7415, longbeachny.gov

LUMINOCITY FESTIVAL

Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Wonder Journey is a winter wonderland of walk-thru lights including "Alice in Wonderland" and "Underwater Oasis," in collaboration with the Long Island Children's Museum, the Caterpillar Express ride, "Winter Fantasy" and "Christmasville." When: 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9-Jan. 7. Admission: Timed admission entry, $34, $22 ages 3-12; purchase tickets online.

More info: luminocityfestival.com

HOLIDAY LIGHT SPECTACULAR

Holtsville Ecology Center, 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville

Indoor walk-thru light show includes festive displays for the holidays. All proceeds go to the feed and vet care of the animals residing at the site. When: 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 5-8 p.m. Sun., Dec. 2-Dec. 17. Admission: $10, $8 ages 12 and younger.

More info: Online tickets only at brookhavenny.gov, 631-758-9664.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS AT JONES BEACH

Jones Beach State Park, 150 Bay Parkway, Wantagh

Experience Magic of Lights, a drive-thru that takes you down winding paths filled with sparkling lights, holiday-themed displays and familiar characters at Jones Beach. The holiday tradition features displays using LED technology and digital animations including prehistoric Christmas, the all-new Big Foot Monster Truck display and Barbie. Stop in the Jolly Holiday Village to see the illuminated trees, take pictures with Santa, visit concessions and more. Print out a letter to Santa and drop it off at the mailbox. When: 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Nov. 17-Dec. 30. Admission: Starts at $30.

More info: Tickets can be purchased in advance; magicoflights.com

The Magic of Lights will return to Jones Beach for the holiday season. Credit: Corey Sipkin

RIVERHEAD HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

Splish Splash, 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton

Drive-thru holiday light show. When: Nov. 17-Nov. 19, Nov. 23-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, Dec. 14-30. Admission: $25. No gate sales; tickets can be purchased online

More info: holidaylightshow.com

SMITHTOWN HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S HOLIDAY ILLUMINATIONS

239 E. Main St., Smithtown

Outdoor holiday lights, food trucks and live entertainment. When: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-Dec. 31; open every day between Christmas and New Year's Day. Admission: Tickets start at $12. More info: holidayilluminations.ticketspice.com.

TOWN OF BABYLON HOLIDAY DRIVE THRU

Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst

Holiday experience with life-size gingerbread house, Santa's workshop and light tunnel. Enter from Sunrise Highway on North Indiana Avenue. When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30. Admission: Free; bring a nonperishable food item for local food pantry.

More info: 631-957-3000, townofbabylon.com

TOWN OF ISLIP HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

Brookwood Hall Park, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip

Bring the family to the holiday lights drive-thru. When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28. Admission: Free.

More info: islipny.gov