Holiday pop-ups, parties and festive events around Long Island

The holiday season is here, transforming Long Island into a winter wonderland filled with festive pop-up bars, experiences and events. Here are spots to visit that'll get you into the holly jolly spirit:

WINTER WONDERLAND AT WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM

663 Wading River Rd., Manorville

Jen Giordano and her daughter, Juliana, make s’mores at the Airstream Winter Wonderland at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville. Credit: Newsday/Beth Whitehouse

New this season is an outdoor stage where short shows will be taking place Thursdays through Sundays. Explore the farm’s greenhouse where kids can do holiday-themed crafts. Holiday movies will be playing outside near the Airstream area, where you can take photos, sit by fire pits and purchase hot cocoa and marshmallows to roast. You can also play mini-golf and visit with animals. Christmas trees and wreaths will be available to buy, the gift shop will be open and candy and baked goods can be found at its Greenhouse Cafe for purchase. Adults can also stop by the adjacent Long Island Farm Brewery where beer, cider and wine will be served.

WHEN Through December

COST $20

MORE INFO 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

BAYVILLE WINTER WONDERLAND

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Visit Rudolph at the Bayville Winter Wonderland in Bayville. Credit: Marisol Diaz

Walk around an outdoor holiday wonderland surrounded by decorations and lights. Attractions include ice skating, a Toy Factory Fun House walk-thru and photos with Santa. Also enjoy the Holiday Express train ride, the Christmas tree forest, holiday character meet-and-greet and holiday arts and crafts. Reserved time entry.

WHEN 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday; 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday-Thursday. Also open 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

COST $24.75, $20.75 ages 8 and younger; extra fee for Magical Santa Experience with photo and letter to Santa.

MORE INFO bayvillewinterwonderland.com

CHRISTMAS HOUSE

358 N. Broadway; Hicksville

Head to the Broadway Commons where guests can walk through holiday-themed rooms. New spaces include the North Pole Movie Theater, where the film “Elf” plays on a 20-foot screen, a Snowball Fight Room, the Elf Command Center and a “Harry Potter”-styled space that features callbacks to the books and movies that inspired its creation. The “Santa and Elves Illusion Room,” a returning space, creates an optical illusion where people on one side of the room seem smaller than they are, while on the other guests appear larger. Visitors can purchase items at the gift shop and explore the Snow Room, where a machine pumps out flurries of real, melt-on-your-skin snowflakes. Other rooms to view include the sandy Tropical Room and the Blockbuster Room, a representation of the video chain stores where holiday movies filled the racks. Guests can also play trivia and interactive games.

WHEN Through Jan. 2

COST $29.99, $24.99 ages 3-10

MORE INFO christmashouseus.com

MR. GRINCH CHRISTMAS POP-UP

Alibi Lounge, 230 Main St., Farmingdale

Charles Jacker as Mr. Grinch takes a selfie with a fan at the Mr. Grinch holiday dining pop-up in Farmingdale last year. Credit: Dawn McCormick

This holiday season, guests can meet Mr. Grinch at Alibi Lounge. During each 90-minute timed session, the Grinch will move around the room and begin as a cranky fellow — hurling jokes and insults — before ending the event changed for the better by the holiday season. The experience is a cocktail-driven affair with some smaller plates like flavored wontons, Bavarian pretzels and photo-ops.

WHEN Through Dec. 30 (closed Mondays and Tuesday, Christmas Eve) Wednesday and Thursday seatings at 6 and 8 p.m., Friday: 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Saturday: 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Sunday: 4, 6, and 8 p.m.

COST Reserved seating; $23 per person, with food and drinks at an additional cost.

MORE INFO 516-201-0215 (text only), MrGrinchPopUp.com

GRINCH PAJAMA SKATE PARTY SKATE SOIREE

1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

Skaters of all ages can take part in a two-hour Saturday morning bash on wheels where guests are encouraged to come dressed in their pajamas before skating to holiday music. The rink will also be decorated as a winter wonderland, and The Grinch will be on hand for photos.

WHEN 10 a.m. on Dec. 23

COST $15, $7 for skate rental, spectators pay $6.

MORE INFO 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com

CHRISTMAS PARTIES AT 317 MAIN STREET

317 Main St., Farmingdale

The restaurant is hosting events centered on the holiday season, including the Christmas Game Show Night, a series of contests based on programs such as “Family Feud” and “Crowd Says,” which will all be Christmas themed.

WHEN Dec. 20

COST $10

MORE INFO 516-512-5317, 317mainstreet.com

CHRISTMAS CLUB POP-UP

600 Long Island Ave., Brentwood

The Christmas Club pop-up bar returns this holiday season. Credit: The Christmas Club/The Christmas Club

Open to all ages, this 90-minute dining pop-up features a roster of Christmas-inspired characters for photo-ops. Parties larger than six will need to reserve more than one table.

WHEN Through Dec. 30 (closed Monday and Tuesday, Christmas Eve) Wednesday and Thursday: seatings from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

COST Reservations at $25-$30; does not include food or drink.

MORE INFO 516-201-0215 (text-only), xmasclubpopup.com

HOLIDAY FARM TOUR WITH MRS. CLAUS

2746 Sound Ave., Riverhead

The Spirit’s Promise horse rescue and recovery group has upgraded its annual holiday celebration this year and guests can visit with the farm’s resident animals, then head into the barn for a story time session with Mrs. Claus.

WHEN Each 90-minute tour takes place at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Dec. 17

COST $30, age one and younger in free; advance online registration is required.

MORE INFO 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

'THE POLAR EXPRESS' EXPERIENCE

Located on the southeast corner of RT. 112 and RT. 347, Port Jefferson Station

Hop aboard for a holiday train experience that recreates "The Polar Express." Credit: Randee Daddona

Hosted by the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce, this kid-friendly event takes place aboard an authentic 1914 train car where the film “The Polar Express” will be shown. Attendees will receive popcorn, a cookie and hot chocolate, as well as a bell to ring in order to create interactive opportunities. After the show kids can meet Santa who will be available for photos. Private experiences can also be arranged for groups of 25 or more.

WHEN Dec. 14-17, 21-23. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 2 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sensory-friendly showings will be held at noon.

COST $20, reservations in advance.

MORE INFO pjstchamber.com

CHRISTMASLAND

152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park

A view of the "Elf School" room, one of the many festive holidays spaces to explore when attending the "Christmasland" walk-through at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Credit: Christmasland

This family-friendly indoor walk-through at Tanger Outlets Deer Park will take visitors through a space featuring more than 20 Christmas-themed areas where photos can be taken. All who purchase a ticket will receive a branded Santa hat ready to wear during photo-ops. Rooms to expect include “Mrs. Claus Gift” and “Bake Shop” (where items like trinkets, hot cocoa and cookies can be purchased), a “Santa's Workshop” space and an “Elf School,” among other festive zones — and new this year, Santa will also be on hand for guests to meet.

WHEN Through Dec. 30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.

COST $27, $20 ages 3-12

MORE INFO christmaslandny.com

‘UGLY XMAS SWEATER PARTY' AT MULCAHY’S

3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh

People pose for the camera while attending the annual "Ugly Xmas Sweater Party" at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Credit: Mulcahy's

The festive outfit deemed the ugliest will win a $100 Amazon gift card. The night will also include beats by DJ Mike Savage and live music by '90s cover band Plunge.

WHEN 8 p.m. Dec. 23

COST $10

MORE INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com