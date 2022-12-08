Where to take Santa photos on Long Island 

No matter how busy you might be this holiday season, there's always time for Santa. You'll find him at local restaurants, malls and more eager to take a picture with you or join in on a breakfast or brunch. Mark your calendars, make a reservation and be sure to catch him before he flies off to the North Pole.

Bayville Adventure Park Winter Wonderland

The park is transformed into the Winter Wonderland Holiday Park through Jan. 1. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Visitors can enjoy attractions like Santa's Toy Factory Funhouse and Maze, holiday ice cream parlor, an express train ride, ice skating and holiday character meet and greets. The Magical Santa Experience (extra fees apply) includes a photo with Santa and a letter sent to your child before Christmas. Tickets to the Winter Wonderland are $26.75, $22.75 ages 8 and younger; 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, admission tickets are reservation timed entry, bayvillewinterwonderland.com, 516-624-7433.

Breakfast with Santa at the Glen Cove Mansion

Say good morning to Santa between 9 and 11 a.m. and enjoy a brunch with Santa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends in December through Dec. 24 at the Glen Cove Mansion. Admission is $40 for adults, $25 ages 3-10 for breakfast; $62, $30 ages 3-10 for brunch; themansionatglencove.com, reservations required, 516-751-5623.

Breakfast with Santa at the Roslyn Hotel

Enjoy a festive buffet breakfast with Santa where you can tell him your Christmas wishes and listen to holiday music at Roslyn Hotel. There will be two sessions: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18. Admission is $33 ages 3-12, $60 adults, free younger than 3; 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, reservations required, events.eventzilla.net, 516-625-2700.

Santa at the Milleridge Cottage

Take advantage of a photo-op during a breakfast with Santa at the Milleridge Cottage. Seatings begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18, must reserve; 585 N. Broadway, Jericho, $45.95 adults, $32.95 ages 2-12, milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201.

Sweet treats at Coral House

Have brunch with Santa featuring scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon and sausage, waffles, chicken fingers and fries, muffins, assorted sweet treats, assorted pasta salads and more from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18 at Coral House. Reservations are taken for every half-hour; 70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin, $55.95 adults, $28.85 ages 2-12, coralhouse.com, 516-223-6500.

Brunch With Santa at Danfords

Charles Dickens and friends welcome you to brunch with Santa 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at Danfords. Admission is $45 adults, $22.50 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger; 25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, danfords.com, 631-928-5200, ext. 170, call to reserve.

Decorate a cookie with Santa at RHUM

Have brunch with Santa and decorate cookies and take photos at RHUM Island Inspired Cuisine and Rum Bar. Bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus presents it to him or her during the festivities, reservations are required, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Admission is $35, $20 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger, adults get the choice of a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini; 13 E. Main St., Patchogue, rhumpatchogue.com, 631-569-5944.

Santa Brunch at Desmond's Pub

Visit with Santa while enjoying a brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at Desmond's Pub and Restaurant at East Wind. Admission is $49.95, $34.95 ages 3-10, free ages 2 and younger; 5720 Route 25A, Wading River, eastwindlongisland.com, reserve at 631-846-2335.

Brunch with Santa at Mesita

Santa visits during brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Mesita Mexican Restaurant in Garden City (825 Franklin Ave.) and 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 in Rockville Centre (212 Merrick Rd.); mesitarestaurants.com, cost is from an a la carte menu, reserve in advance, 516-282-9900.

Santa and the elves at George Martin’s Burger Bar

The restaurant is hosting Santa and his elves for photo-ops during brunch on Dec. 17 and 18 at George Martin’s Burger Bar. There will be two seatings, the first will be at 9 a.m. and the second will be at 11 a.m. Reservations are required; 209 N Long Beach Road, Rockville Centre, an a la carte menu, gmburgerbar.com.

Dees' Nursery Photo-Op

Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. selected times: Dec. 11, Dec. 17-18 and 4-6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Dees' Nursery. Photo packages starting at $21.99 are available for purchase, cameras are welcome; 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside, deesnursery.com, 516-678-3535.

White Post Farms

Santa and the animals will be waiting for you Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18 for pictures at White Post Farms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your letter to Santa and drop it in the North Pole mailbox along with a self-addressed stamped envelope and Santa will answer your letter. Admission is $28.95 cash only at the farm, credit cards accepted for online tickets, free under 15 months; 250 Old Country Rd., Melville, whitepostfarms.com, 631-351-9373.

Santa Your Way

Have a family photo taken with a Black Santa Claus by appointment only in Patchogue. Prices range from $35 for one photo (digital and printed) to $165 for five photos and the digital rights to all photos shot at the session. Sessions are about 15 minutes each. Book an appointment through Instagram at @SantaYourWay or call owner Philana Aiken at 631-572-7238. Appointments can also be made through Aiken’s Facebook page. On some days, the Grinch is available for photo-ops; 82 Academy St., Patchogue.

Broadway Commons Experience

"The Santa Experience" features photo opportunities with Santa and giveaways and promotional items in the IKEA rotunda daily through Dec. 24, check website for photo pricing, atbroadwaycommons.com; 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-939-0679.

Green Acres Mall

Santa will be at the Green Acres Mall for picture taking through Dec. 24. Hours vary, check website for specific times, photo packages start at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee is also applied; 2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, across from Kay Jewelers daily, whereissanta.com, 516-561-1157.

Roosevelt Field

Kids can visit with the man in red and his elves at Roosevelt Field mall daily through Dec. 24 on the Main Level in the North Court near Dick's Sporting Goods. Hours vary, so check website for specific times, photo packages start at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee is also applied; 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City, whereissanta.com, 516-742-8000.

Walt Whitman Shops

The holiday tradition of photos with Santa runs through Dec. 24 at Walt Whitman Shops. Photo packages start at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee is also applied, whereissanta.com; 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-271-1741.

Westfield South Shore Mall

Visit with Santa in the Lord & Taylor Court select dates through Dec. 24 at Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore. Book your timed session online in advance, photo packages start at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee; 1701 Sunrise Hwy.; Bay Shore, whereissanta.com.