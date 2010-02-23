How to do the sit-and-reach test
1. Put a box against a wall. Place a yardstick on top of the box, lining up the 15-inch mark with the edge of the box closest to you. (The zero mark on the yardstick should be closer to you, the 36-inch mark closer to the wall.)
2. Sit on the floor with your feet flat against the side of the box.
3. Keeping your legs straight, put one hand on top of the other and stretch forward as far as you can over the yardstick.
4. The number under your outstretched fingers is your score.
How does your flexibility rate?
|Age
|Average (Men)
|Average (Women
|Poor (men)
|Poor (women)
|46-55
|12 to 13 inches
|15 to 16 inches
|Under 9
|Under 13
|56-65
|10 to 12 inches
|15 inches
|Under 8
|Under 12
|65+
|9 to 11 inches
|14 to 15 inches
|Under 7
|Under 11
Sources: Shapeup America, YMCA Fitness Testing & Assessment Manual