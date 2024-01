KATHERINE AND MICHAEL RISOLO, residents of East Rockaway for 47 years, were wed Aug. 5, 1973, at St. Clare Roman Catholic Church in Rosedale, Queens. They met at Lawrence High School in Cedarhurst. Mike is a retired Nassau County police officer and Kathy is a retired Lawrence school district teacher’s aide. They have four children and two grandchildren. They celebrated with family at Il Luogo in Lynbrook.