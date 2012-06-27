Kidsday: A sports team survey

I asked 30 eighth-grade boys this question: Would you rather be the team captain or the best player on the team? Here is what I found out:

Best player: 18

Team captain: 12

Of course, most kids would like to be both. Kids who are team captains are respected for the way they work and lead the team. Players and coaches can look to them for their leadership. Kids who chose best player want to be recognized for their great skills in whatever sport they are playing.





My water slide guide

Ever dreamed of water slides that actually make you scream? Or even racing your friends down a huge, steep water slide? If you answered yes, then Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark in Tannersville, Pa. (camelbeach.com) is the water park of your dreams.

When you walk in, you are caught by surprise with one slide that stands out because it is eight stories and stretches about three football fields. This is The Titan. With sharp turns running down a hill, this is the perfect ride to get you ready for the Spin Cycle, Dune Runner and Sandstorm.

In these rides, you twirl down in a spiral, waiting for the moment when you get close enough to the opening that leads you down a steep slide. The Vortex is a high-speed, spiral ride that is an intense version of the Spin Cycle, so riders beware.

Want to take on thrills by yourself? Try one of three Triple Venom slides! You climb on the ride without a raft and plunge straight down a steep slide, ending up in the pool below.

When I visited, I experienced almost every attraction, but I have only told you about the slides that go from mild to wild.

--Kidsday Reporter Mylinda Jimenez





Now that's funny

What kind of bear doesn't have teeth?

Gummi bear.

Where do numbers do their homework?

The times table.

What do you call a sick vegetable?

A hoarse-radish.

Where do crayons go on vacation?

Colorado.

What do you call an alligator who wears a vest?

An investi-gator.

All jokes from Julian Mercante

CLASS OF THE WEEK: Clara Villani's students, BROTHER JOSEPH C. FOX LATIN SCHOOL, KELLENBERG, Uniondale