Kidsday: Can't get enough Squinkies
I've been collecting Squinkies for a few years. I have all of the different species; I even have objects. I don't have every single one, but I have at least one of almost every different type of Squinkie.
I love to sort them out in all different ways. I also have glow-in-the-dark Squinkies.
I recently found out that there are Disney Princess Squinkies and Hello Kitty Squinkies. Animal Squinkies seem to come in every color.
I also have Squinkie Doos. Squinkie Doos are regular Squinkies with different colored troll hair. I think they are so cute. I love them. Squinkies aren't that popular anymore but I love them, so I still collect them. I have 254 in all.
Fun with Moshi Monsters
The Moshi Monsters Moshling Zoo video game for the Nintendo DS (Activision) is fun to play. You have to find moshlings (collectible creatures) and their eggs. You can play lots of games to keep your moshlings happy. There are many worlds to find moshlings. You have to find beasties, birdies, dinos, fishies, fluffies, foodies, kitties, ninjas, puppies, ponies, spookies, techies and worldies. This game is for kids who like cute animals. I rate Moshi Monsters a 5.
RATING: 5 out of 5
--Kidsday Reporter Nadine Puglia
Now that's funny
Which baseball player pours the lemonade?
The pitcher.
--Thomas Polochak
Why did the pirate like the hotel?
Because it had an arrrr-cade!
--Samantha Scollo
Why did the elephant paint the bottom of his feet yellow?
So he could hide upside down in custard.
--Nadine Puglia
Knock, Knock
Who's there?
Shelby.
Shelby, who?
Shelby coming around the mountain when she comes.
--Kayleigh Scuderi
CLASS OF THE WEEK: Keri Fox's fourth-grade class, EUGENE AUER MEMORIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, Lake Grove