Kidsday game review: Fortune Street

This video game Fortune Street (Nintendo for the Wii) deserves a top rating. The video game is played almost like a board game. You have to gain properties and then try to make the players who land on your property pay a lot for the things you are selling.

The bank is where you start the game, and that is directly in the center of the board. There are 15 levels of play. The way to win is if you get 5,000 points. A couple of the ways to get points are selling stocks and investing in gold, and you can have people stop on your properties. Multiplayer is something I like better because it is more of a challenge and it's a good way to have fun with your friends.

RATING: 5 of 5





'April Fool's Surprise'

I liked the book "Double Trouble #2: April Fool's Surprise," by Abby Klein (Scholastic). I think kids in second grade would like this book the most. I thought some of the words and personalities of characters were too childish for older kids.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I found the idea of the pranks funny. I think there should have been a part when their plans are almost ruined, or that everyone gets mad at them for the pranks, or that their parents were being too easy on them for the pranks.

I enjoyed the book, and it is good for April's Fools Day. I wish there was more narration than dialogue, but, overall, it was fun to read and it was cool to see the way the main character, Jake, came up with some of his fun pranks to play on others.

RATING: 4 of 5

--Kidsday Reporter Ben Tetelman





Now that's funny

Why did the pretzel go to the emergency room?

Because he felt all twisted up.

--Leo Glassman

Why didn't anyone believe the sandwich?

Because it was full of bologna.

--Jason Holquist

How did the moth get stuck on the computer?

The web crashed.

Sal Cimato

What is the laziest mountain?

Ever-rest.

--Matt Geller

CLASS OF THE WEEK: Shari Bowes fourth-grade class, WAVERLY PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, East Rockaway