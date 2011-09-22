Kidsday: Make an Eco Dress from wrappers

What do you do with the empty snack-pack wrappers from chip bags? I didn't throw mine out -- I made an Eco Dress.

To make a dress, you will need at least 40 snack wrappers, and lots of tape of any sort. I used electrical tape. To begin, rinse them out and let them dry. Lay the rinsed-out wrappers on the floor to make a rectangular structure. It's fun to make patterns with the colorful wrappers. Then tape the wrappers together. The tape looks like a grid. Then fit the dress to the model, or yourself. To do this, you tape the dress into a sphere to fit around your body.

If you want to make it more interesting, add straps and a big chip bag bow in the front for a fun look. I think these eco-friendly designs are not just helping you, but also the Earth.





You're watching MSTV!

Kids love to watch TV, and at Seaford Middle School we can! MSTV, or Middle School TV, is a special class that we can take. It gives kids a chance to learn about TV news production. In class, 7th and 8th grade students work as news, sports and weather anchors. The news anchors talk about old and upcoming activities such as the school's Talent Show, our "Friday Night Live" activities, upcoming vacation, and when progress and report cards go out. The sports anchors talk about the great moments in games. They also give the scores to the games. The weather anchors talk about the weather over the weekend by showing slides of the weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

MSTV is broadcast throughout the school on Fridays. There is much more to do on MSTV than just anchoring. People are needed to work the camera, to prepare an opening and closing, to offer the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem. With the exception of the camera work, all the other parts are done with PowerPoint presentations. The students learn how to use the computer, too. Camera people put all the slides in order and add music and videos to the show. During the show, the camera people have to switch from three different camera angles. A student is in charge of cuing the anchors about when the camera switches and when videos are coming. That is what happens in our wonderful MSTV class.

--Kidsday Reporter Nicky Sartori

CLASS OF THE WEEK: Marion DelGiudice's seventh-grade class, SEAFORD MIDDLE SCHOOL