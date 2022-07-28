Long Island Events
Fill your weekend with events, festivals, fairs and other happenings on Long Island.
Outdoor movies are springing up around Long Island again this season.2m read
Summer will get extra sweet on July 30.2m read
Options include festivals, concerts and more.1m read
Events not to miss this season on Long Island.4m read
Fireworks will light up Long Island all summer long.1m read
Wai Law begins a seven-day run around the whole of Long Island today to raise money for Parkinson's disease research, and mental health support for young people.2m read
The popular festival was held online in 2020 and canceled in 2021.2m read
Here are ways to explore wildlife and take in scenic views this summer:2m read
Free outdoor concerts available throughout Nassau and Suffolk.2m read
Foods ranging from pasta and pastries to sausage and peppers will be available to purchase, as well as live entertainment and rides to enjoy.
Haunted House of Hamburgers coming to Farmingdale this Halloween.1m read
Dine, listen to music and more at these neighborhood evening events.3m read