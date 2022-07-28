Long Island Events

Fill your weekend with events, festivals, fairs and other happenings on Long Island. 

Outdoor movie schedule for this summer on LI

Outdoor movies are springing up around Long Island again this season.

Honeybee Festival returns to Riverhead farm: Know before you go

Summer will get extra sweet on July 30.

10 events, things to do this weekend on Long Island

Options include festivals, concerts and more. 

Summer fairs and festivals happening this year on LI

Events not to miss this season on Long Island. 

Where to see fireworks this summer

Fireworks will light up Long Island all summer long. 

Long Island's the course for Bethpage man's charity run 

Wai Law begins a seven-day run around the whole of Long Island today to raise money for Parkinson's disease research, and mental health support for young people.

The Oyster Festival returns to Oyster Bay this fall after two-season hiatus 

The popular festival was held online in 2020 and canceled in 2021. 

5 boating excursions to take on LI this summer

Here are ways to explore wildlife and take in scenic views this summer:

Free outdoor concerts happening this summer

Free outdoor concerts available throughout Nassau and Suffolk.

St. Rocco's Festival returning to Glen Cove this month

Foods ranging from pasta and pastries to sausage and peppers will be available to purchase, as well as live entertainment and rides to enjoy. 

Haunted house-themed burger joint coming to Farmingdale

Haunted House of Hamburgers coming to Farmingdale this Halloween.

Live music on Main Street returns to LI towns this summer

Dine, listen to music and more at these neighborhood evening events.

