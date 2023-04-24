Spring craft fairs on Long Island

Now that you’ve spent your winter stuck indoors Marie Kondo-ing your house, you’ll have lots more room for pottery, glassware, artwork and all sorts of doodads to cheer up your surroundings. And the perfect place to find them: Long Island's arts and crafts fairs.

“It’s a day out for old fashioned shopping where you get to meet the individual business owners,” says Alan Finchley, owner of Nassau County Fairs, who’s been running local crafts fairs for the past 15 years.

At the fairs, you’ll find handmade and hand-picked items. “Every vendor has their own signature, whether they’re making it or they’re buying certain things that reflect who they are and what they’re about,” notes Finchley.

Here’s a medley of fairs this season where you’ll find one-of-a-kind crafts great for gifts or to add a little sparkle to your life.

NASSAU

All are run by Nassau County Fairs (516-442-6000; nassaucountyfairs.com); admission and parking are free; weather permitting.

Morley Park Art Craft and Gift Vendor Fair

Browse 50 to 75 vendors; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 20.

INFO: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searington Rd. N., Roslyn

Merrick Spring Fest

More than 100 vendors, plus food trucks, carnival rides and games; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 29-30

INFO: 1 Broadcast Plaza, Merrick

Westbury Street Fair

An art fair paired with live music, food trucks and more than 100 vendors; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 6.

INFO: 200 Post Ave., Westbury

Plainview-Old Bethpage Spring Fest

A kid-friendly carnival, plus more than 100 craft vendors, live music and food trucks; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 7.

INFO: Mid-Island YJCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview

Mother’s Day Art Craft and Gift Vendor Fair

As many as 100 craft vendors; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 13-14.

INFO: Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd., Westbury

Bethpage Street Fair

Live music, 75 to 100 vendors and food trucks; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 21.

INFO: 356 Broadway, Bethpage

Glen Cove Street Fair

Food trucks, 100 vendors and live music performances; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 27-28.

INFO: 1 Glen St., Glen Cove

Franklin Square Street Fair

DJ spinning music and food trucks, 75 to 100 vendors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 3 (rain date June 4).

INFO: Franklin Avenue at Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square

Great Neck Street Fair

More 75 to 150 vendors, food trucks, carnival rides and live music; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; June 11.

INFO: 607 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck

SUFFOLK

Smithtown Village Craft Fair

More than 100 craft exhibitors, live music and food trucks; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 30 (rain date May 7).

INFO: E. Main St., Smithtown

Northport Spring Craft Fair

Refreshments, live local music and 125-plus exhibitors; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; May 13.

INFO: Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Rd., Northport

Huntington Waterfront Festival and Craft Fair

Crafts, jewelry and clothing vendors, water sports service info, beer tent and food trucks; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine); May 21.

INFO: Mill Dam Park Field 1, Huntington

Ronkonkoma Street Fair

More than 200 vendors, live entertainment, arts and crafts and children’s rides; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 28.

INFO: Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma; ronkonkomachamber.com, 631-963-2796

Arts in the Park Fine Arts and Crafts Fair

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine); June 3 — 4

80+ artists and craftspeople selling everything from paintings to wearable art; live art demonstrations, hands-on demonstrations and live music

INFO: Heckscher Park, NY 25 A and Prime Ave., Huntington; artleagueli.org, 631-462-5400

45th Annual Kings Park Day

Taste eats from around the world at the international food court, 100 vendors, live bands and international food court; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine); June 17.

INFO: Library Municipal Parking Lot, Kings Park

11th Annual Farmingville Street Fair

Craft and food vendors, beer garden, car show, chalk up competition and live music; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 11.

INFO: 1075 Portion Road — Between Leeds Blvd. and Warren Ave., Farmingville; farmingvillestreetfair.com, 631-317-1738