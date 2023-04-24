Spring craft fairs on Long Island
Now that you’ve spent your winter stuck indoors Marie Kondo-ing your house, you’ll have lots more room for pottery, glassware, artwork and all sorts of doodads to cheer up your surroundings. And the perfect place to find them: Long Island's arts and crafts fairs.
“It’s a day out for old fashioned shopping where you get to meet the individual business owners,” says Alan Finchley, owner of Nassau County Fairs, who’s been running local crafts fairs for the past 15 years.
At the fairs, you’ll find handmade and hand-picked items. “Every vendor has their own signature, whether they’re making it or they’re buying certain things that reflect who they are and what they’re about,” notes Finchley.
Here’s a medley of fairs this season where you’ll find one-of-a-kind crafts great for gifts or to add a little sparkle to your life.
NASSAU
All are run by Nassau County Fairs (516-442-6000; nassaucountyfairs.com); admission and parking are free; weather permitting.
Morley Park Art Craft and Gift Vendor Fair
Browse 50 to 75 vendors; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 20.
INFO: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searington Rd. N., Roslyn
Merrick Spring Fest
More than 100 vendors, plus food trucks, carnival rides and games; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 29-30
INFO: 1 Broadcast Plaza, Merrick
Westbury Street Fair
An art fair paired with live music, food trucks and more than 100 vendors; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 6.
INFO: 200 Post Ave., Westbury
Plainview-Old Bethpage Spring Fest
A kid-friendly carnival, plus more than 100 craft vendors, live music and food trucks; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 7.
INFO: Mid-Island YJCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview
Mother’s Day Art Craft and Gift Vendor Fair
As many as 100 craft vendors; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 13-14.
INFO: Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd., Westbury
Bethpage Street Fair
Live music, 75 to 100 vendors and food trucks; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 21.
INFO: 356 Broadway, Bethpage
Glen Cove Street Fair
Food trucks, 100 vendors and live music performances; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 27-28.
INFO: 1 Glen St., Glen Cove
Franklin Square Street Fair
DJ spinning music and food trucks, 75 to 100 vendors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 3 (rain date June 4).
INFO: Franklin Avenue at Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square
Great Neck Street Fair
More 75 to 150 vendors, food trucks, carnival rides and live music; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; June 11.
INFO: 607 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck
SUFFOLK
Smithtown Village Craft Fair
More than 100 craft exhibitors, live music and food trucks; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 30 (rain date May 7).
INFO: E. Main St., Smithtown
Northport Spring Craft Fair
Refreshments, live local music and 125-plus exhibitors; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; May 13.
INFO: Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Rd., Northport
Huntington Waterfront Festival and Craft Fair
Crafts, jewelry and clothing vendors, water sports service info, beer tent and food trucks; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine); May 21.
INFO: Mill Dam Park Field 1, Huntington
Ronkonkoma Street Fair
More than 200 vendors, live entertainment, arts and crafts and children’s rides; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 28.
INFO: Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma; ronkonkomachamber.com, 631-963-2796
Arts in the Park Fine Arts and Crafts Fair
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine); June 3 — 4
80+ artists and craftspeople selling everything from paintings to wearable art; live art demonstrations, hands-on demonstrations and live music
INFO: Heckscher Park, NY 25 A and Prime Ave., Huntington; artleagueli.org, 631-462-5400
45th Annual Kings Park Day
Taste eats from around the world at the international food court, 100 vendors, live bands and international food court; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine); June 17.
INFO: Library Municipal Parking Lot, Kings Park
11th Annual Farmingville Street Fair
Craft and food vendors, beer garden, car show, chalk up competition and live music; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 11.
INFO: 1075 Portion Road — Between Leeds Blvd. and Warren Ave., Farmingville; farmingvillestreetfair.com, 631-317-1738