St. Patrick's Day parades on Long Island

Irish pride swells on Long Island all month long in March, when St. Patrick's Day parades big and small are held across both counties. Wear your best green and celebrate at these local parades:

MARCH 4

KINGS PARK

Saint Anthony’s High School Pipe Band marches at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Kings Park. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

Steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street and ends down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School. Grand Marshal is Michael Lacey; noon, March 4; free, kpstpat.com.

MARCH 5

BETHPAGE

Route starts in front of St. Martin of Tours Church on Central Avenue, continues up Stewart Avenue and down Broadway, through downtown Bethpage and ends on Broadway at the Showmobile. Rosemarie Walker is the Grand Marshal; 1 p.m., March 5; free, facebook.com, 516-880-5975.

EAST ISLIP

Steps off in front of the East Islip Library on Main Street and travels west to Irish Lane; 2 p.m., March 5. Tom McHugh will be the Grand Marshal.

MINEOLA

Dancers from the Donny Golden School perform at the reviewing stand on Jericho Turnpike during the Mineola St. Patrick's Day Parade. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Parade takes place on Old Country Road, Garden City, continues onto Mineola Boulevard and ends on Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, two blocks from the Irish American Center located at 297 Willis Ave. The reviewing stand will be just west of the firehouse. An Irish celebration held at the Irish American Center follows the parade, admission $5. Grand Marshal is Mary P. Coyne-Byrne; 1 p.m., March 5; free, irishamericansoc.com, 516-746-9392.

MARCH 11

BAY SHORE-BRIGHTWATERS

Parade steps off on Saxon Avenue heading west on Montauk Highway to the reviewing stand at St. Patrick’s Church, then turns right. Grand Marshal is Donna Moravick; 2 p.m., March 11; free, stpatricksparadebsbw.com.

CUTCHOGUE

Runs down Route 25 from the traffic light at Cox Lane to Cutchogue Village Green. There will be vintage cars, local fire departments, marching bands, civic organizations and more; 2 p.m., March 11; free, cutchoguefiredept.org.

NEW HYDE PARK

The parade begins at Hillside Boulevard,, heads east down Jericho Turnpike, and ends at fire headquarters. The Grand Marshal is Mike McBride; 10 a.m., March 11, vnhp.org.

ST. JAMES

Begins on Woodlawn and Lake Avenues and proceeds north to the LIRR Station. There will be piper bands, marching bands, Scout troops, dance groups, floats, fire trucks, antique cars and more; 1 p.m., March 11; free, stjameschamber.org, 631-698-7000.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Starts on Mill Road and Oneck Lane between the schools and travels down Mill Road to Main Street. The 2022 Grand Marshal is Mike “Digger” Koziarz; 11 a.m., March 11; free, whbstpats.com.

MARCH 12

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT

Parade route runs on Montauk Highway, starting at Snedecor Ave in Bayport and ending at Blue Point Avenue in Blue Point. Grand Marshal is Connie Haab; 11 a.m., March 12; free, bayportbluepoint.com/events.

CENTER MORICHES

Route takes place on Main Street. Grand Marshal is Joseph Townsend; 2 p.m., March 12; free, moricheschamber.org.

FARMINGDALE

Parade proceeds down Main Street from Northside Elementary School to the Village Green. The Grand Marshal is Monsignor Mark P. Rowan, Pastor at St. Kilian Parish; 1 p.m., March 12; free, facebook.com.

HUNTINGTON

Parade route starts just north of the Huntington train station along New York Avenue before turning west onto Main Street and ending at the Church of St. Patrick. Grand Marshal is Greg Kennedy; 2 p.m., March 12; free, huntingtonhibernians.com.

MILLER PLACE-ROCKY POINT

Parade route runs along 25A in Miller Place at Harrison Avenue ending in Rocky Point at Broadway. Grand Marshal is Bob Evans; 1 p.m., March 12; free.

MARCH 18

AMAGANSETT

This year’s Am-O’Gansett Parade proceeds down Main Street from the municipal parking lot. Once it reaches the end of Main Street, it turns around and comes back up Main Street; noon, March 18, amagansettchamber.org.

BRENTWOOD

Route begins at Washington Avenue and Clarke Street, south on Washington Avenue to Ross Park on Brentwood Road. The Grand Marshal is Edward Bonahue; 1 p.m., March 18; free, 631-273-4443.

HAMPTON BAYS

Route starts at Hampton Bays Elementary School on Ponquogue Avenue to Montauk Highway. Grand Marshal is Rick Martel; 11 a.m., March 18; free, hbstpatricksdayparade.com, 516-297-2563.

MARCH 19

GLEN COVE

Members of the MTA Police march in the St. Patrick's Day parade on School Street in Glen Cove. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Kicks off at Finley Middle School, onto Forest Avenue, then follows Brewster Street to School Street. From there it moves into Glen Street. Grand Marshal is Ryan W. Doherty; 1 p.m., March 19; free, glencoveparade.com.

BABYLON VILLAGE

Steps off at Lily Flanagan’s Pub on Deer Park Avenue, right onto Main Street, right onto North Carll Avenue, ending on Locust Avenue. Grand Marshal is Judy Skillen; 2 p.m., March 19; free, babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.

PATCHOGUE

Parade runs along Main Street finishing on the corner of Havens Avenue and West Main Street. Grand Marshal is Deacon Marty McIndoe from St. Francis De Sales R.C. Church; noon, March 19; free.

WANTAGH

Route is Wantagh High School on Wantagh Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue. A block party immediately follows the parade on Railroad Avenue. The Grand Marshal is Mike Dunphy; 2 p.m., March 19; free, wantaghchamber.org.

MARCH 25

JAMESPORT

Route kicks off at North Railroad and Washington Avenues and ends at the Jamesport firehouse. The 2022 Grand Marshals are Patrick and Joann Waski; 1 p.m., March 25; free, eastendemeraldsociety.org, 516-732-3672.

LINDENHURST

The Nassau County Emerald Society pipe band takes part in the Lindenhurst St. Patrick's Day parade. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Begins at Firemen’s Memorial Park and heads west on Hartford Street to Wellwood Avenue, ending at Lindenhurst Middle School. Bishop Robert J. Brennan is the Grand Marshal; noon, March 25; free, lindenhurststpatricksparade.org.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

The parade kicks off from the Municipal Parking Lot on North Sunrise Highway, makes way on North Long Beach Road, Maple Avenue, North Park Avenue, Quealy Place and North Village Avenue before ending on Washington Street. Tommy McNicholas is the Grand Marshal; noon, March 25; free, rvcstpatrick.com.

MARCH 26

MONTAUK

Route runs up Edgemere Road then turns on to Main Street past the reviewing stand on the green and finishes at the end of Main Street by the IGA. Grand Marshal is Jim Grimes; noon, March 26; free, montaukfriendsoferin.org, 631-668-1578.

RONKONKOMA

The parade will start on Hawkins Avenue at School Street, head south down Hawkins Avenue ending at Thorne Street. Grand Marshal is John McNamara; 2 p.m., March 26; free, ronkonkomaparade.org.